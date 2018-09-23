Wowza.

The media is working overtime to disregard Leland Keyser’s statement since it completely contradicts Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh. From The Daily Beast to The Washington Post, so-called journos are doing their very best to pretend her statement didn’t just completely decimate Ford.

Which tells us they know it really did.

And c’mon, after the week-old email we saw from the WaPo, why would we take anything they write seriously?

NEW: A woman who Ford said was at the party says she does not recall being at a gathering with Kavanaugh — but believes Ford's allegation. https://t.co/fgDP6CoGfQ — Matea Gold (@mateagold) September 23, 2018

From WaPo:

As negotiations continued, Leland Keyser, a woman Ford told The Washington Post was present at the party where she alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her, came forward to say she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present,” according to an email her lawyer sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, obtained by The Post. In a brief interview at her home in Silver Spring, Keyser said that she did not recall the party, but that she was close friends with Ford and that she believes Ford’s allegation.

She literally did NOT SAY THAT.

This is what she said.

This is the text of Keyser's letter. Note that she doesn't tell Judiciary Committee that she believes the allegation, despite disclaiming any memory of attending such a party *or any other party* where Kavanaugh was present. pic.twitter.com/eX5dFV1thr — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 23, 2018

We know, we sound like a broken record but it’s all about the NARRATIVE.

The article contains zero quotes from the friend, who declared under penalty of perjury that she has no memory of such a party and that she didn't even know Kavanaugh, saying she believes the allegation. https://t.co/4X4Sp1EeYk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2018

Zero quotes and completely contradicts Keyser’s own statement.

Shameful.

The letter from her attorney also states she doesn’t *know* Kavanaugh. — Lady Steel (@VCSteel1) September 23, 2018

Desperately trying to keep a story alive…. smh. End the charade… — Chris Payan (@Chris_Payan) September 23, 2018

Where is that quote? #hack she said She had no knowledge of the event or of Kavanaugh. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) September 23, 2018

Her letter does NOT say she believes her. Her letter is under oath and she didn’t make that statement in her letter. This whole thing seems like a farce. Something may have happened to her. But it doesn’t sound like it was Kavanaugh or any of the people she claims were there. — Phe Phillips Geuter (@PheNAthens) September 23, 2018

Truly, if something happened to Ford we hope Democrats do what they can to help her since they’ve used and exploited her in such a gross and political way. But from what we’re seeing, Kavanaugh is not the droid Ford is looking for.

Related:

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF

GAME OVER! Kimberley Strassel shares WaPo reporter’s email further DISCREDITING Ford (and the media!)

Aren’t they supposed to #BelieveWomen? New development could be BAD (like REAL bad) for Keith Ellison