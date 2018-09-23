Wowza.

The media is working overtime to disregard Leland Keyser’s statement since it completely contradicts Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh. From The Daily Beast to The Washington Post, so-called journos are doing their very best to pretend her statement didn’t just completely decimate Ford.

Which tells us they know it really did.

And c’mon, after the week-old email we saw from the WaPo, why would we take anything they write seriously?

From WaPo:

As negotiations continued, Leland Keyser, a woman Ford told The Washington Post was present at the party where she alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her, came forward to say she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present,” according to an email her lawyer sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, obtained by The Post. In a brief interview at her home in Silver Spring, Keyser said that she did not recall the party, but that she was close friends with Ford and that she believes Ford’s allegation.

She literally did NOT SAY THAT.

This is what she said.

Trending

We know, we sound like a broken record but it’s all about the NARRATIVE.

Zero quotes and completely contradicts Keyser’s own statement.

Shameful.

Truly, if something happened to Ford we hope Democrats do what they can to help her since they’ve used and exploited her in such a gross and political way. But from what we’re seeing, Kavanaugh is not the droid Ford is looking for.

Related:

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF

GAME OVER! Kimberley Strassel shares WaPo reporter’s email further DISCREDITING Ford (and the media!)

Aren’t they supposed to #BelieveWomen? New development could be BAD (like REAL bad) for Keith Ellison

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FordKavanaughKeyserMatea Goldstatementwapo