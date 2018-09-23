Sen. Mazie Hirono clearly has an agenda.

And that agenda is not about making sure Ford sees justice when it comes to her allegations against Kavanaugh. In all reality, Ford is another of the Democrat’s favorite ‘useful idiots’ who are nothing more than a means to an end.

Watching Jake Tapper interview Mazie, and her reaction to him when he asks if Kavanaugh has the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America, tells us everything we need to know about this SCOTUS circus.

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?” Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/E2UoZMzNhN pic.twitter.com/3mDb8ysskj — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2018

So basically she’s holding his political ideals against him.

And look at how absolutely smug she is sitting there, knowing there will be zero consequences for them even after it’s clear this was nothing more than a smear campaign.

Pretty much sums it up. He is guilty because he is a conservative white male, not because he did what he is accused of. https://t.co/xDVcWP9GMI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 23, 2018

That. ^

She really is. These last two weeks have proven how absolutely desperate the Left is.

@maziehirono is extremely biased and it’s evident here! this is why their opinions are so heavily favoring the accuser. They don’t believe Brett to begin with about anything … he could say the sky is blue and they wouldn’t agree solely off their basis of who he is! #pathetic — Samey Charapp (@TheSameyCharapp) September 23, 2018

Hirono: "He is very results driven."

Also Hirono: "I can tell you 2 cases where he applied the same standard but came to two totally different results."

She is making this shit up on the fly and it ain't working. — The Ghost of Silent Cal (@cjgermain09) September 23, 2018

She is a huge embarrassment to women in general.

When will everyone wisen up? Roe v Wade will never be overturned. Both parties use it to fire up their base, but the powers-that-be do not want it to be overturned. Look at the socio-economic ramifications if overturned. — Charles Bryant (@CharlesBryant72) September 23, 2018

Exactly. This is all about Roe, even though Kavanaugh has said several times that it is settled law.

Bingo.

We need Senator Hirono on TV as much as possible this week to talk about Kavanaugh. She seems to be the only honest Democrat, admitting the acccusation is irrelevant, it’s his positions that matter and this just makes it easier to oppose him. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 23, 2018

Agreed.

