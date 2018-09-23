Sen. Mazie Hirono clearly has an agenda.

And that agenda is not about making sure Ford sees justice when it comes to her allegations against Kavanaugh. In all reality, Ford is another of the Democrat’s favorite ‘useful idiots’ who are nothing more than a means to an end.

Watching Jake Tapper interview Mazie, and her reaction to him when he asks if Kavanaugh has the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America, tells us everything we need to know about this SCOTUS circus.

So basically she’s holding his political ideals against him.

And look at how absolutely smug she is sitting there, knowing there will be zero consequences for them even after it’s clear this was nothing more than a smear campaign.

Trending

That. ^

She really is. These last two weeks have proven how absolutely desperate the Left is.

She is a huge embarrassment to women in general.

Exactly. This is all about Roe, even though Kavanaugh has said several times that it is settled law.

Bingo.

Agreed.

Related:

WOMP WOMP! Daily Beast editor’s claim that Keyser’s statement isn’t a ‘setback’ BACKFIRES, hits Ford HARD

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF

GAME OVER! Kimberley Strassel shares WaPo reporter’s email further DISCREDITING Ford (and the media!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNjake tapperKavanaughMazie Hirono