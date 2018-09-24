Now, why oh why would Senate Democrats go out searching for a woman who might accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, even if she couldn’t remember the details at first and only decided to come out after spending six days thinking on this with her attorney?

Ronan Farrow Says Second Kavanaugh Accuser Came Forward Because 'Senate Democrats Came Looking' https://t.co/vyIYIDYFTQ pic.twitter.com/aNH7PVNWrh — TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 24, 2018

Sounds like Ronan admitted Senate Dems were LOOKING for victims.

From TheWrap:

Ronan Farrow says Deborah Ramirez, the second woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, came out publicly with her claims after being contacted by “Senate Democrats.” “She came forward because Senate Democrats began looking at this claim. She did not flag this for those Democrats.”

Hrm.

Gosh, this sounds sorta political to us.

Color us cynical.

Oh…….…. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 24, 2018

We had that same reaction.

Ha!

Vote. Today. End the circus. — RemoteDesktopSupport (@InfernalDante86) September 24, 2018

Before democrats get all high and mighty, it should be pointed out that they aren’t looking for justice for women, they are looking for political ammunition against a guy they don’t like. — Mitch Krebsbach (@Mitchkrebsbach) September 24, 2018

Bing-freakin’-o.

The worst thing about this is @RonanFarrow has now lost his credibility in the #MeToo movement. That’s unfortunate! — Cyndi (@CAFrump) September 24, 2018

Not what Jane Mayer told us. https://t.co/MSu97PzfVZ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2018

Ya’ don’t say.

She said they went hunting for her and they got her and her story while outlets like the Times did not. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2018

Ruh-roh.

