First there was Christine Blasey Ford. Then Deborah Ramirez. Then Michael Avenatti claimed he is representing a woman with allegations against the SCOTUS nominee. And now a possible 4th woman has come forward:

From The Sentinel:

While investigators weren’t specific and spoke on background, they said they are looking at allegations against Kavanaugh during his senior year in high school after an anonymous witness came forward this weekend.

This would potentially bring the number to four women accusing Kavanaugh of wrongdoing and comes after Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale college student, stepped forward this weekend to accuse Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in college, and after attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted out a message saying he represents a woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.”

In an email to Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Avenatti said he had evidence that at house parties in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and his friend Judge and others plied women with alcohol and drugs, “In order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

Although it’s not clear if Avenatti’s new client is the same as this woman:

Investigators say it is unclear if Avenatti’s tweet and email is in regards to the same woman they’ve interviewed.

Here’s the latest on Avenatti’s claim:

Trending

As for what comes next for Kavanaugh, it looks like Senate leadership will come out later today with a “renewed” defense of the nominee:

With Sen. Lindsey Graham saying it’s time for a vote:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaghMontgomery County