Another day, another sideways coward reportedly threatening Dana Loesch’s life.

We say reportedly because we can’t seem to find the podcast of SpeedFreaks where Crash Gladys supposedly made the threat. After searching and asking the personalities on the show where we can find it, we still can’t seem to locate it, although we’re able to find other shows.

Interesting.

Anyway, others apparently heard the show (a few dozen) and called Crash Gladys out for it on Twitter.

Like ‘Ron’.

We can’t say either way because for some reason this episode seems to be missing. *shrug*

OH, that’s it. Because jokes about shooting people are hilarious.

Simmer down.

Adorbs.

Trending

Seems Gladys made Dana’s radar:

*crickets*

Didn’t you read? It was just a JOKE and we should all simmer down.

Right? If it was just a joke let us hear it. We all have such great senses of humor.

Who knew?

Good question.

Gosh, we noticed that too.

At the time of this writing, Gladys has yet to respond to Dana and we have been unable to locate the podcast. That being said, the podcast could well be available and we’re just looking in the wrong place, so if Gladys or another host would like to send it our way we’re happy to update this story with the link.

And let readers decide for themselves.

Related:

Ok champ, YOU DO THAT! Rep. Ted Lieu wants Nikki Haley’s curtains investigated AAAND we’re officially DEAD

FFS! NYT really screwed the POOCH with shameless hit piece on Nikki Haley … and her curtains

‘EVIL people trying to destroy a good man.’ @AG_Conservative takes Dems’ Kavanaugh ‘rumor’ APART

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Crash Gladysdana loesch