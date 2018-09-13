Democrats should be ashamed of the way they’ve treated Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s one thing to go after the nominee for his rulings, papers or ideas, it’s quite another to try and destroy him as a person.

They are so desperate to keep him off the SCOTUS bench they are willing to ruin his life … ultimately this will backfire on them.

@AG_Conservative went OFF:

Anyone who has heard the rumor knows exactly why Dems are doing this "there is a secret issue we can't tell you about" instead of leaking it or outright making an accusation. These are evil people trying to destroy a good man for a political win. I will never forget it. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

All they had to do was not be crazy.

Screw it. I will destroy this game everyone is playing. The rumor is that the letter said that in High School, BK and a girl within a few years of his age traveled to a different state and had consensual sex. https://t.co/7GXLGfe6J4 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

Wait. Consensual sex was had by two teenagers?!

GET THE PITCHFORKS!

Again, this is a second-hand rumor about BK having consensual sex in High School (something a large % of Americans did). That's the accusation. They are trying to imply he is a rapist based on that. How are these people not evil? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

The answer is simple, they are evil.

And willing to do anything it takes to keep power and control.

Who could possibly survive this level of scrutiny and smears? Not one of the Senators doing this to BK would come out of a similar process looking 1/100th as clean. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

Considering one of the senators pulling this crap employed a Chinese spy for 20 years?

Teens having sex with each other?!!! That’s a first. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) September 13, 2018

And it's from 40 years ago. — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) September 13, 2018

You just have to shake your head at this level of stupid.

If this is remotely accurate Feinstein is easily the worst human in Congress. — R. Daniel Paddock (@UndeadDan) September 13, 2018

Booker and Harris could give her a run for her money, but it’s close.

this is asinine — just alan (@anythingbutdem) September 13, 2018

Dear lord…… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ So BK and his girlfriend were being teenagers? And responsible teenagers….. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 13, 2018

Teenagers being teenagers… pic.twitter.com/2BmbqXyGHr — The Doubting Cassandra (@TheDoubtingCass) September 13, 2018

It's hard to take this as scandalous from a party that advocates for more condoms in schools because "kids are going to have sex". Ok then, where's the scandal? I'm not a big Trump fan, but this is why I never can vote Dem. Ever. — Crazee™ 🤔 #NotBannedYet (@Crazizzle) September 13, 2018

Nope, never.

