Democrats should be ashamed of the way they’ve treated Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s one thing to go after the nominee for his rulings, papers or ideas, it’s quite another to try and destroy him as a person.

They are so desperate to keep him off the SCOTUS bench they are willing to ruin his life … ultimately this will backfire on them.

@AG_Conservative went OFF:

All they had to do was not be crazy.

Wait. Consensual sex was had by two teenagers?!

GET THE PITCHFORKS!

The answer is simple, they are evil.

And willing to do anything it takes to keep power and control.

Considering one of the senators pulling this crap employed a Chinese spy for 20 years?

You just have to shake your head at this level of stupid.

Booker and Harris could give her a run for her money, but it’s close.

Nope, never.

