Even if Dianne Feinstein’s infamous letter turns out to be the nothing-burger we think it is, her antics and secrecy around the letter are really what matters, not the letter itself. It’s just another pathetic play to try and stall the inevitable confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the SCOTUS.

These Democrats really should be ashamed of themselves.

Kept hidden.

That’s key.

Then Dianne, the Left, and the cooperative media can blow it up into something it’s not.

Another sad page from the Liberal Playbook.

The whole damn mess is suspect. Yup.

Rinse and repeat indeed.

For example, look at this crap from ThinkProgress:

And they wonder WHY The Weekly Standard has to fact-check them.

Just so poor, folks.

