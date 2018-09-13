Even if Dianne Feinstein’s infamous letter turns out to be the nothing-burger we think it is, her antics and secrecy around the letter are really what matters, not the letter itself. It’s just another pathetic play to try and stall the inevitable confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the SCOTUS.

These Democrats really should be ashamed of themselves.

These two paragraphs from @theintercept make it seem like whatever Feinstein has is a big ol nothing burger, but the existence of this letter will allow speculation to run wild – which will become the narrative. pic.twitter.com/3QTFJhAy1l — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 13, 2018

Kept hidden.

That’s key.

Then Dianne, the Left, and the cooperative media can blow it up into something it’s not.

By the time we learn what this constituent said the media will be so wrapped up in MeToo hysterics that the contents won’t matter. — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 13, 2018

Another sad page from the Liberal Playbook.

Timing, of course, is suspect. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) September 13, 2018

The whole damn mess is suspect. Yup.

Lib playbook-

-Make outlandish allegation

-Media repeats allegation ad nauseam

-No proof presented but libs claim the serious of the charge warrants investigation

-Rinse & repeat until target resigns or cowers into a dark corner And then along comes Trump… — Bill Browning (@fsbill) September 13, 2018

Rinse and repeat indeed.

For example, look at this crap from ThinkProgress:

And they wonder WHY The Weekly Standard has to fact-check them.

Just so poor, folks.

