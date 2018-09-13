The Left is really getting desperate when it comes to finding a way to keep Kavanaugh off the SCOTUS. At this point it’s starting to feel like they’re throwing crap at the wall and hoping something, anything, will stick.

Like Dianne ‘Employed a Chinese Spy for 20 Years’ Feinstein’s letter that is allegedly about sexual misconduct between Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.

She won’t tell us the nature of her information, the source, or anything about it other than IT WILL END KAVANAUGH.

And hey, we should give Dianne the benefit of the doubt, right?

WRONG.

Ben Shapiro dropped her.

Bingo.

Eats small children?

WE KNEW IT.

Like Dianne, Ben won’t share the nature of his information or the source but we totally believe him.

An anonymous source, a nameless aide, these have become the go-tos for today’s media.

*eye roll*

Hmmmm. Gingerbread.

We snorted.

Seriously.

This is a developing story …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

