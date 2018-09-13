The Left is really getting desperate when it comes to finding a way to keep Kavanaugh off the SCOTUS. At this point it’s starting to feel like they’re throwing crap at the wall and hoping something, anything, will stick.

Like Dianne ‘Employed a Chinese Spy for 20 Years’ Feinstein’s letter that is allegedly about sexual misconduct between Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.

She won’t tell us the nature of her information, the source, or anything about it other than IT WILL END KAVANAUGH.

And hey, we should give Dianne the benefit of the doubt, right?

WRONG.

Ben Shapiro dropped her.

I have received information concerning Dianne Feinstein. I will not inform you of the nature of this information, the source of the information, or pretty much anything about it. Suffice it to say she eats small children. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2018

Bingo.

Eats small children?

WE KNEW IT.

Like Dianne, Ben won’t share the nature of his information or the source but we totally believe him.

"Sources familiar with the mater have info us that…" – Every news article nowadays! Translation: the guy next to me, with the biased views & no actual proof, told me. — Joe Shmo (@petrolshmo) September 13, 2018

An anonymous source, a nameless aide, these have become the go-tos for today’s media.

*eye roll*

In a gingerbread house deep in the woods? — Eric, Ordy's Opulent Roadbeer fan (@truckerE) September 13, 2018

Hmmmm. Gingerbread.

I’m sure Hillary recommended a good hot sauce…. — ArtistUnplugged (@pinkartgurl59) September 13, 2018

We snorted.

Seriously.

I have Hansel and Gretel, they are willing to testify that she was the one chasing them. She needs to be stopped. — Cameron Warriner (@CameronWarriner) September 13, 2018

This is a developing story …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Related:

FECKLESS much? Samantha Bee’s claim she’s saving democracy with her app BACKFIRES in a colossal way

BAHAHA, YES! Michelle Malkin and other Conservatives just need 2 little words to break Twitter

OOF! FEMA administrator DROPS Andrea Mitchell for trying to ‘politicize’ disaster relief and DAMN