As Twitchy readers know, the New York Times wrote an incredibly stupid piece about the cost of Nikki Haley’s curtains … which the Obama administration actually picked out and paid for. But hey, it’s fun to blame Nikki Haley for that gross expense so in true NYT fashion that’s exactly what they did.

And Rep. Ted Lieu is FURIOUS about it, so furious in fact he wants an investigation into those curtains.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, California. Never change.

This is not okay. As a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I call on @HouseForeign Chairman @RepEdRoyce to hold an oversight hearing on @StateDept spending on @nikkihaley and her deputy. https://t.co/c2ipX1s79d — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

THIS IS NOT OK.

Hey man, we agree.

Go after Obama for those curtains. DO IT. We dare you.

Please investigate why an Obama official spent that much on curtains, thanks — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 14, 2018

Drag them!

To all you morons on this thread, these curtains were purchased in 2016 under the Obama administration. Mrs. Haley had nothing to do with the purchase. It even says so in the click bait article. — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) September 14, 2018

Quiet you, they have a new outrage today … and that’s #CurtainGate!

What a stupid time to be alive.

Sorry – but you'll have to talk w/ the administrators who ordered them – back in 2016. Even a congressman should be smart enough to figure this out. — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) September 14, 2018

Hi Ted Hope this helps your investigation "the purchase decision was made during the Obama administration in 2016." — mallen (@mallen2010) September 14, 2018

Poor Ted.

*snort*

I am concerned about your intelligence or lack of. This has been debunked already. The curtains and location were chose in 2016 under the Obama Administration. — Love My IPA (@DetTitanUp) September 14, 2018

It. Was. In. The. New York Times. Article.

Which tells us Ted only reads headlines.

Color us shocked.

And speaking of people who only read headlines:

This is unreal! We put kids in cages, take money from FEMA and Coast guard to help fund these inhuman acts and now we the taxpayers are funding 52,000 dollar curtains! It never ends with this administration. They are all corrupt. — Heidi Witt-Wright (@Wrightof5) September 14, 2018

Obama must pay!

I would’ve made those curtains for $200! What are they made out of, skins from animals in danger of extinction? — Elena Hernandez (@ElenaZH1972) September 14, 2018

Puppies and kittens, duh.

If a mother receives food stamps or section 8 housing it's government waste, but Nikki Haley has a taxpayer funded apartment in Manhattan at $58,000.00 /month? Nice work Hailey! — Andy Potter (@aepotter) September 14, 2018

You know, what we can’t even.

