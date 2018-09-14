Just when you thought the New York Times couldn’t get any more biased and pathetic they completely outdo themselves once again. This time with a ridiculous hit piece on Nikki Haley and her curtains.

Yes. Her curtains.

Nope, not even making that up.

Nikki Haley’s View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701. https://t.co/Y8k6QXeQhs — Gardiner Harris (@GardinerHarris) September 14, 2018

From the New York Times:

The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.

There’s just ONE problem …

A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said.

Stay classy, NYT.

completely dishonest tweet. It says in YOUR OWN STORY that the purchase was made during the Obama Administration and Haley had no say in the matter. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 14, 2018

In the story itself, they admit Nikki had ZERO to do with the purchase of the curtains but they know their emotional readers will see the headline and run with it.

Bad, right?

I’m sure NYT covered the obscene expenditure at length when it actually happened 🧐 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 14, 2018

Totally.

Cool story, New York Times pic.twitter.com/w8ZdZ4UAKl — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 14, 2018

This is what hack journalism looks like. Read past the headline. Curtains were ordered in 2016 during Obama administration. https://t.co/einBBixEmJ — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 14, 2018

CNN is probably envious.

and you wonder why people dont trust the press…

or dont care.

The purchase was made during the Obama Administration? — T. B. Flowers (@tbflowers) September 14, 2018

Why people distrust the NY Times, Part 8,967,465. Breathlessly announces curtains in Nikki Haley's official residence cost $52,701 at a time of "deep budget cuts." Forgets to mention curtains had been ordered in 2016 by Obama admin. #FakeNews #Hackeryhttps://t.co/arXHzUAQpy — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) September 14, 2018

Obama admin buys them and she gets the blame. Seems legit! — SarahinTN (@sarahin_tn) September 14, 2018

Because Trump.

But… she didnt purchase the curtains. Did this story run during the Obama years, when the curtains were purchased, too? — Susan_Wright [Insufficiently Partisan] (@SweetieWalker) September 14, 2018

That would be a big ol’ NO.

Dude. Shtahp. — Attila the Honeybun (@TimMansplainsIt) September 14, 2018

Weirdest hit piece on Nikki Haley — for a decision reportedly made during the Obama administration… "A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said." https://t.co/uqYRsfFCAo — Kristina Wong🇺🇸🐲 (@kristina_wong) September 14, 2018

Weirdest and most shameful … so far.

