Just when you thought the New York Times couldn’t get any more biased and pathetic they completely outdo themselves once again. This time with a ridiculous hit piece on Nikki Haley and her curtains.

Yes. Her curtains.

Nope, not even making that up.

From the New York Times:

The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.

There’s just ONE problem …

A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said.

Stay classy, NYT.

In the story itself, they admit Nikki had ZERO to do with the purchase of the curtains but they know their emotional readers will see the headline and run with it.

