Yesterday Twitchy reported that Kyle Kashuv had been called out of class because a tweet he had posted of himself with his dad at the gun range from the weekend supposedly upset his classmates. Kashuv was all but interrogated by a school resource officer, a security officer, and even an officer from Broward County about the tweet; imagine if they had cared this much about the actual shooter.

They kept calling him the ‘Second Amendment Kid.’

Education is the antidote to ignorance. Kudos to @KyleKashuv ’s dad for taking his son to the range for lessons on responsible use. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 24, 2018

@KyleKashuv and his father are purposely posting these pictures on social media to stoke fear & create divisions with these kids! He’s acting like a terrorist taunting these kids with military grade weapons! Maybe Kyle should be home schooled so he play with his guns all day! — Vince Carr (@vcarr2000) April 24, 2018

You’ve gotta wonder what sort of low-life thinks it’s ok to call a kid a terrorist on Twitter.

Gun-grabbers.

They aren’t “military grade” and it is abhorrent that you compared a young man to a terrorist due to your own inexcusable ignorance. Leave him alone. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 24, 2018

Or poor Dana, haven’t you not been watching the news? You can’t even going to waffle house without being shot by an A.R. 15! Whatever the rifle is designed to kill people. He goaded his schoolmates with those pics! I would definitely have Kyle on a watchlist! — Vince Carr (@vcarr2000) April 24, 2018

"I would deffinitely have Kyle on a watch list". Good thing youre not in charge of such things otherwise our law enforcement would be using its resources to investigate all these threatening individuals visiting gun ranges. — Paper Ass Gasket (@PaincakesNbacon) April 24, 2018

Like your enormous ego would ever let you be seen in a Waffle House. Go get a mocha and let the adults worry about real life. #2A — Independent Mark (@malavemark) April 24, 2018

Stay delusional, Jazz Hands. — Pio (@PiosGBP) April 24, 2018

Go home dude. She just dropped a truth bomb you. pic.twitter.com/4uUGu4DPga — TK (@trentking0611) April 24, 2018

he did not. stop the nonsense you are hysterical — GetLosti (@HadItWitYou) April 24, 2018

Vince seems angry and hysterical.

Perhaps he should be on a watch list too.

