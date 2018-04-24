If we had a nickel for every time Shannon Watts tweeted something that reminded us all that no matter what happens she’ll never get that stick out of her arse we’d have at least enough nickels to buy an AR-15 or two.

Yeah yeah, we knew Shannon would be front and center shaking her Bloomberg-sponsored fist at Jay Feely for sharing a hilarious photo of himself with his daughter and her prom date that played into the old joke of a dad with a gun but c’mon …

@jayfeely man don’t let Libs get you down, great pic!!! Remember, if @shannonrwatts had her way you’d be turning that gun in. Don’t apologize for anything. — Thomas Roach (@TRoach99) April 24, 2018

Nah. If I had my way, @jayfeely’s gun would be locked, unloaded and separate from ammo. And he wouldn’t use his gun as a prop or toy. If I had my way, threatening to shoot teenagers would actually be funny because it no longer happened on a regular basis in America. https://t.co/CUrweSNOD5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 24, 2018

You know she’s super fun at birthday parties, right?

Shannon doesn’t have a sense of humor. In other news, water is still wet.

You could start then with the (yes, I'll say it) boy's isle at Toys-R-Us (ok, they are out of business, you know what I mean), protesting 74% of all hip hop lyrics (the other 26%…, well)… 83% of all Hollywood films… and save dads being protective of their daughters out 🙂 — Thomas Roach (@TRoach99) April 24, 2018

Psh. Clearly, Shannon is more concerned about the weapon involved than she is about WHY there is a weapon involved.

Even when it’s an obvious joke that’s been around since the dawn of dad jokes.

The rest of the thread is filled with Watts’ minions, not because most people agree with her but because she blocks anyone who doesn’t.

What do ammo whankers NOT understand about this? Either guns are too much of a thrill toy for them to care about public safety or they're PURPOSELY using gun culture to paint progressives as being joyless whiners with no sense of humor to attack advocation for gun law reform 🙄🚮 — James Walker II (@JWalkerII) April 24, 2018

We saw Ammo Whankers open for Nirvana in 95.

