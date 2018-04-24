Why on Earth would any city think they have the right to tell a candidate what they can and can’t say as part of their campaign?

Wait.Massachusetts.

Never mind.

From Fox News:

A self-described “real Indian” who is running against Mass. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is suing after city officials demanded he take down his signs calling her a “fake Indian.”

Since March 17, Ayyadurai’s campaign bus has sported two identical signs picturing himself and a rendition of Warren wearing Indian attire. Emblazoned next to the images are the words: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.”

The bus has reportedly been stationed in a parking lot in front of an office building owned by Ayyadurai, who faces exceptionally long odds, for more than a month — just a mile from Warren’s home.

HA HA HA HA HA.

A mile from her home.

All she has to do is take a simple DNA test and then all of this would go away.

Unless it proves that she isn’t actually a Native American.

Truth hurts.

