Why on Earth would any city think they have the right to tell a candidate what they can and can’t say as part of their campaign?

Wait.Massachusetts.

Never mind.

'Real Indian' running against Sen. Elizabeth Warren sues after city tells him to stop calling her 'Fake Indian' https://t.co/C3E7pOPmMk — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 24, 2018

From Fox News:

A self-described “real Indian” who is running against Mass. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is suing after city officials demanded he take down his signs calling her a “fake Indian.” Since March 17, Ayyadurai’s campaign bus has sported two identical signs picturing himself and a rendition of Warren wearing Indian attire. Emblazoned next to the images are the words: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.” The bus has reportedly been stationed in a parking lot in front of an office building owned by Ayyadurai, who faces exceptionally long odds, for more than a month — just a mile from Warren’s home.

HA HA HA HA HA.

A mile from her home.

But she is…. — Gold N. Rules (@jamesbranch3) April 24, 2018

He has his 1A rights same as anyone else. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) April 24, 2018

I cannot stop laughing at this. Thank you, Mr. Shiva. — Conservative Woman (@DyedintheRed) April 24, 2018

If she was really an America Indian she would be honored to prove it plain and simple. — Ken Eckhardt (@keneckdt) April 24, 2018

All she has to do is take a simple DNA test and then all of this would go away.

Unless it proves that she isn’t actually a Native American.

"Stop saying true things" — Max Sennott (@MaxSennott) April 24, 2018

Truth hurts.

Related:

COWARD! Yashar Ali calls OUT blue-check wishing vet’s ‘new d*ck’ will fall off (she locked down)

Stardate REKT: William Shatner sends thoughts to Toronto, OWNS troll making WHACK accusation

‘Good WORK.’ Scott Adams DROPPED BuzzFeed for their investigative FAIL calling him a men’s rights activist