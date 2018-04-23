BuzzFeed reported that Kanye West had tweeted a bunch of videos from a Trump-loving men’s rights activist … Dilbert creator, Scott Adams.

Talk about some epic investigative reporting right here:

From BuzzFeed:

In the video, Adams defines “the Golden Age” as “a time where everything is going right.” Adams argues that West is a proof that things like racism aren’t actual issues and that they can be overcome by positive thinking.

Adams has regularly blogged about Trump, far-right politics, men’s rights, and his particular home-brew version of behavioral science for years.

Huh?

Also, sidenote, the layout of BuzzFeed’s site is a hot mess.

Don’t @ us.

Trending

We thought it was particularly funny that they called out his ‘Trump-loving’ and failed to mention the famous comic strip he has been writing for years and years. Guess once you get branded as a Trump person they stop seeing you for who you really are.

They have not deleted it yet.

Pretty insane. Trump Derangement Syndrome has a way of doing that to people.

#Evergreen.

Would seem their funny bone is broken.

Scott must be doing something right.

Related:

YAAAS Queen! Is Roseanne subtweeting Tom Arnold because it sure as heck SEEMS like she is

D’OH! Katie Pavlich thanks Jessica Valenti for the accidental PSA on homeschooling and she’ll HATE IT

Truth HURTS: Ben Shapiro’s advice to Starbucks whose ‘bias training’ isn’t enough for protesters STINGS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: buzzfeedKanye WestScott Adams