Kanye West tweeted a bunch of videos by a Trump-loving men's rights activist. https://t.co/D1m50zRJEj — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 23, 2018

In the video, Adams defines “the Golden Age” as “a time where everything is going right.” Adams argues that West is a proof that things like racism aren’t actual issues and that they can be overcome by positive thinking. Adams has regularly blogged about Trump, far-right politics, men’s rights, and his particular home-brew version of behavioral science for years.

Fake news Buzzfeed thinks I’m a men’s rights advocate because I mocked the men’s right movement once in a blog post. Good work. https://t.co/jlfi9IgkuO — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 23, 2018

We thought it was particularly funny that they called out his ‘Trump-loving’ and failed to mention the famous comic strip he has been writing for years and years. Guess once you get branded as a Trump person they stop seeing you for who you really are.

Preserved for posterity as @BuzzFeed is sure to delete it when they figure things out. pic.twitter.com/8npv4fwC86 — hbshmoe (@hbshmoe) April 23, 2018

How insane do they have to be to call you a "men's rights activist?" Incredible. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) April 23, 2018

Pretty insane. Trump Derangement Syndrome has a way of doing that to people.

Dude. It's Buzzfeed. — Gerard Pinzone (@GerardPinzone) April 23, 2018

Maybe the writer is afflicted with a lack of a sense of humor. We should pity them. — Louie Lozano 🇺🇸 (@LozanoAuthor) April 23, 2018

Would seem their funny bone is broken.

this is what they do. Anyone that remotely questions their nonsense gets trashed by the MSM, they makeup BS and try to do anything to turn people against you. Keep up the great work! #goldenage — John Biesak (@johnnybiesak) April 23, 2018

Scott must be doing something right.

