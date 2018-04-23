Earlier this month, after two black men were arrested for allegedly loitering in a Philadelphia Starbucks the Left lost their collective shiznit and called for a boycott of their beloved corporate coffee peddlers. Starbucks, not being familiar with being on the opposite end of the SJW rage mob vowed to close 8000 stores across the country on May 29 to hold a training on unconscious bias training … which of course isn’t enough for protesters.

Nothing is ever enough for these people, folks. Don’t give in, don’t cave and do NOT apologize.

From Yahoo:

Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity rallied at a Starbucks in Philadelphia on Sunday after their fraternity brother, Rashon Nelson, was arrested there earlier this month in an incident the city’s mayor called an example of racial profiling. More than 100 fraternity members and supporters attended the “Rally Against Racial Injustice” on Sunday afternoon, held near the downtown Philadelphia Starbucks where Nelson and his friend, Donte Robinson, were arrested on April 12 after the store’s manager asked them to leave because they hadn’t purchased anything. Starbucks apologized to the men in a statement last week, saying it was learning more about what it “did wrong” and was willing to take the necessary steps “to fix it,” according to a statement.

It’s never enough.

Unless it’s this?

Fire all the white people. It is the only way. https://t.co/m2y3gxBxUM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

Yikes.

1. Fires all white people from serving coffee.

2. NYT releases article pointing out how many more white executives starbucks has than baristas as a percentage — Michael Mosley (@Mike_Mosley) April 23, 2018

And the non-white people who, consciously or not, allowed themselves to be employed by this company and contributed to the hate. — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 23, 2018

Even the #woke hipsters? Perish the thought. — Blue 86 (@BlueEightySix) April 23, 2018

ESPECIALLY the woke hipsters.

Just go buy yourself some @blckriflecoffee and call it a day folks. — Tomi Ledford (@ledford08) April 23, 2018

Sadly, whatever Starbucks does it’ll never be enough. People looking for ways to be offended will always come up with something — Sheila Maupin (@Maupsh) April 23, 2018

Amen.

Somehow I doubt even that would satisfy some of those idiots.

But it is fun to see the left eat their own. — Keith James (@BlackMagic63) April 23, 2018

Would you like your KARMA macchiato with an extra shot of social justice?

Related:

REEEEE! Chris Cuomo’s britches are all SORTS of bunched up over THE HORROR of Trump’s spelling error

A new LOW! The Reagan Battalion WHOOPS Howard Dean for DISGUSTING tweet about Trump’s base

RUH-ROH! Joy Reid’s stories about homophobic content circulating from her old blog DON’T add up