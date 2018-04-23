Chris Cuomo seemed fussier than usual this morning because apparently, Trump had a spelling error in a tweet.

Can you imagine having the time as a blue check to sit on Twitter and complain because the president spelled something wrong or made a typo? C’mon Chris, we get that you don’t like the president but this is some seriously low-hanging fruit.

OMG THE HORROR.

Sad ‘dunk’ is sad.

Won’t someone PLEASE think of the children!

Russia Russia Russia?

Truuuuuuump!

Dude.

PAH-KEE-STAHN.

Corpse-man.

We could do this all day.

Heh. Right?

Eeek.

We didn’t say it.

It says he’s looking for anything he can to use to dunk on Trump.

Like the rest of the media.

*yawn*

