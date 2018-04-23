Chris Cuomo seemed fussier than usual this morning because apparently, Trump had a spelling error in a tweet.

Can you imagine having the time as a blue check to sit on Twitter and complain because the president spelled something wrong or made a typo? C’mon Chris, we get that you don’t like the president but this is some seriously low-hanging fruit.

Who cares that Trump spelled another simple word wrong? I do. As weird as it is to set aside that he is potus and should present a level of proficiency, misspelling counsel shows a haste, a lack of thought, that is a requirement for responsible leadership. It just is. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 23, 2018

OMG THE HORROR.

Sad ‘dunk’ is sad.

Someone needs a life. Shall we go through your timeline? Being an anchor and all – I'm sure there couldn't possible be any mistakes. Otherwise – you are also in the wrong job. 😏 Don't judge people on standards you wouldn't even hold yourself to. — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) April 23, 2018

Won’t someone PLEASE think of the children!

Russia Russia Russia?

Truuuuuuump!

Dude.

How about those 57 states. Think as POTUS you would know how many states there are. — The Blue Knight (@DoctorKOH) April 23, 2018

PAH-KEE-STAHN.

Corpse-man.

We could do this all day.

Heh. Right?

You make vaginas dry every time you open your mouth. — 🇺🇸 Cris 🇺🇸 (@ThePatriot143) April 23, 2018

Eeek.

We didn’t say it.

If you're going to lead the grammar police you shouldn't end your sentence with a preposition. It shows a lack of proficiency. — Mitch (@mitch_won) April 23, 2018

this actually says more about you than Trump. — Planned Parenthood Survivor (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 23, 2018

It says he’s looking for anything he can to use to dunk on Trump.

Like the rest of the media.

*yawn*

