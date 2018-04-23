Ok, so help us understand what CNN is trying to do here. Are they saying it’s shocking that a woman could actually be a pilot when so few are OR are they shaming women for not being pilots more often? It’s not like there’s some imposed barrier keeping women from being whatever they really want to be in this country, it’s just a matter of choosing …

From CNN:

Of the 159,825 pilots flying for airlines last year, only 6,994 were women, about 4.37%. Both the number and percentage have been on a slow ascent since 2008.

They also called it, ‘A Man’s World.’

*sigh*

There are plenty of other professions where the number of women are limited.

Like:

Now do plumbers.

Mechanics.

Electricians.

Sewage maintenance.

Construction.

C’mon CNN, seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh no you di’int.

Patriarchy!!! Russia! White privilege!

That’s how this works, right?

D’oh!

They desperately need this to be a story, otherwise, all they have to write about is how much they hate Trump.

That would be no.

