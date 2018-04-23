Ok, so help us understand what CNN is trying to do here. Are they saying it’s shocking that a woman could actually be a pilot when so few are OR are they shaming women for not being pilots more often? It’s not like there’s some imposed barrier keeping women from being whatever they really want to be in this country, it’s just a matter of choosing …

There are nearly 160,000 pilots in America. Fewer than 7,000 are women. https://t.co/p6VQ5NIqDh pic.twitter.com/gsaD7pXxyC — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2018

From CNN:

Of the 159,825 pilots flying for airlines last year, only 6,994 were women, about 4.37%. Both the number and percentage have been on a slow ascent since 2008.

They also called it, ‘A Man’s World.’

*sigh*

There are plenty of other professions where the number of women are limited.

Like:

Now do plumbers.

Mechanics.

Electricians.

Sewage maintenance.

Construction.

C’mon CNN, seriously.

Just shut up. Good Lord. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) April 21, 2018

It's called a cockpit for a reason…. jeez — Phil Hartmark (@philhartmark) April 21, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh no you di’int.

If any of my 3 daughters wanted to become a pilot, she could try. If all of my 3 daughters don't want to become pilots, so what? — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 21, 2018

Patriarchy!!! Russia! White privilege!

That’s how this works, right?

What percentage of men are nurses? — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) April 22, 2018

D’oh!

So any time an accomplished woman does something awesome, it's the social justice media's job to bitch and complain about the fact that it isn't routine. What small minds you have. — Archer (@BoraxCross) April 21, 2018

Until all professions are 50/50, men are pigs. This is CNN. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) April 21, 2018

For the 1234th time, men and women value different things in the work place. Many women care about family above all else and being away from home 4 nights a week simply does not appeal to them. Stop making this hard. It isn't. — Kyle Garlett (@KyleGarlett) April 22, 2018

They desperately need this to be a story, otherwise, all they have to write about is how much they hate Trump.

I’m looking, but I don’t see that you actually have a point. Do you have one? — dubs (@mrbigdubya) April 21, 2018

That would be no.

Related:

He MAD: Tom Arnold seems SUPER defensive after getting called OUT for being a DBAG to Candace Owens

Govt. for DUMMIES: Kamala Harris gets SCHOOLED on who does and DOESN’T pay for things in America

MIC=DROPPED: James Woods REKT Tariq Nasheed for blaming Waffle House shooting on white supremacy