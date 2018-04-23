This morning Tom Arnold is trending on Twitter, and not for a good reason. As Twitchy reported, yesterday Tom lost his ever-loving mind because Kanye West gave a shout out to Candace Owens, going on a seriously ugly, sexist and quite frankly racist tweetstorm.

We’ve made fun of Tom before when he’s been annoying or somewhat gross, but he really outdid himself this time, going so far as to deleting one particularly awful tweet … that we have.

I sue people for defamation. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 23, 2018

See, he’s cranky.

I don’t think it’s defaming to say you’re a mysoginist. Only truthful. Exhibit A for the court: pic.twitter.com/R9y5OdZMjH — Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) April 23, 2018

Sounds pretty misogynistic to us, Tom. Just our humble opinion.

You better hope Candace Owens does not pic.twitter.com/oP7hlZ1NtW — Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) April 23, 2018

Tom said some pretty horrible things.

Oh man you must owe yourself a lot of money for how bad you make yourself look all the time. — Some bear (@NotReallyABear2) April 23, 2018

D’oh!

People don’t seem all that intimidated by this threat, Tom.

You need character in order to have it defamed. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) April 23, 2018

I'll take "Things Losers Say" for $500. — ن Vintage Man (@VintageMonte) April 23, 2018

Why you hating on people Arnold? Leave Candace alone. — Redstatewatcher (@RedStateWatch) April 23, 2018

It’s not like Candace started this fight with Tom. *shrug*

I wish people would learn about what suing someone for defamation entails before saying stupid stuff like “I sue people for defamation” when they get mad online. — Will Piereson (@JWP1022) April 23, 2018

Tom is a defensive rage-monkey, he doesn’t have time to ‘learn things,’ silly.

I didn't know it was possible to defame Tom Arnold. — Jeremy Bell (@bellvedere) April 23, 2018

Tom its fun watching you go off the rails. Keep on going. I have plenty of popcorn left. — Jimmy Cwick (@jimmycwick) April 23, 2018

At least he’s finally entertaining, right?

