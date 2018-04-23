In other news, a small group of morons burned a swastika after a rally in Georgia over the weekend … because they’re morons.

All 24 of them.

This happened yesterday in the United States of America. https://t.co/eOKxPi5aHf — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 23, 2018

OMG!

Let’s give attention to a couple dozen haters because it supports our silly narrative that says America is full of Nazis with Trump as president, right?

From Time:

Neo-Nazis held a swastika burning following a white supremacist rally in the city of Newnan, Georgia, on Saturday. Photographer Spencer Platt captured the scene for Getty Images. His pictures show a massing burning swastika and an othala rune – a pagan symbol that was used by some elements of the Third Reich. One image shows dozens of people giving Nazi salutes in front of a burning swastika that appears to be 12 to 18 feet tall.

Dozens.

Roughly 24 -36 people.

And Time and the Left gave them attention … sad right?

Speaking of sad, check out Howard Dean’s repugnant response:

Howard.

There’s a reason you couldn’t win your primary.

Jacka*s.

The Reagan Battalion was less than impressed.

This is a disgusting tweet! 60 million Americans voted for Trump, the majority of them are great Americans who despise neo-nazis and racism, to say that those few losers are “Trump base voters” is repulsive, untrue, and shameful! And no, we didn’t support Trump in 2016. https://t.co/nu8NSOi7Nu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 23, 2018

Get him, RB!

And true story, The Reagan Battalion account is far, far, far from a Trump supporter so for them to call Dean out you KNOW it’s bad.

You really think so lowly of people you disagree with? Do the actions of every liberal represent the majority of liberals, and their values? — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) April 23, 2018

Most neo-Nazis aren’t conservative anyway, the majority of them are anarchists but hey, narrative, right Howie?

Implying all "Trump base voters" are racists & Nazis is really going to win over the swing voters in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania that cost Dems the last election! I didn't vote for Trump in '16, but this example of deranged hatred makes it more likely I'd vote for him in '20 — Michael Brennan (@MikeBrennan330) April 23, 2018

Howard always capitalizing on any chance to show how ignorant he is. — Brian (@Brian___2017) April 23, 2018

It seems a hobby for him.

There's a reason middle America is fleeing your party: conflating honest, hard-working Americans with these scumbags — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) April 23, 2018

This is what you come up with on a Monday morning?! Equating these pieces of white trash dog shit to conservative voters?! Pretty disgusting from a "governor" of some of those voters.. — Rogue wolverine62 (@Gobluenate) April 23, 2018

Hillary voters. This is fun. pic.twitter.com/9DNXVLJtJC — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) April 23, 2018

I’m his base voter. I have relatives who were tattooed with serial numbers, taken to Concentration Camps & murdered by Nazis. I have ancestors who were slaves & are currently, along with some Muslims, Arabs & Indians, daily targets for murders. You’re the racist, not I. — Todd Mirkin (@TMirkin) April 23, 2018

Smooth move, Howie.

At this rate, Trump is going to be president forever.

