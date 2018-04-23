Well well well.

This tidbit about Joy Reid and her old blog seems a bit disconcerting, don’cha think?

lol, so Internet sleuths dug up dozens and dozens of alleged examples of homophobia on Joy Reid's old blog. Reid's defense is she was hacked. https://t.co/5Bcy4eRU8T — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 23, 2018

From Mediaite:

In an exclusive statement to Mediaite, the MSNBC host claims these posts from The Reid Report — which include defending homophobia, gay jokes, and the outright mocking of gay people and homosexuality — were somehow put in by an “external party” that “manipulated material from my now-defunct blog.” While Reid apologized in December for writing homophobic contenton a blog she ran long before her days as an icon of the #Resistance movement, she claims these new posts opposing gay marriage and cringing “at the sight of two men kissing” were part of a “fabricated” outside effort to paint her as “offensive and hateful.”

They continued:

It is worth noting, however, that Reid does admit these posts came from her blog — rather than alleging they are doctored images posted to Twitter — with the caveat that they were added by nefarious hackers after she had the site shut down. It’s unclear when the nefarious hackers would have hacked her site and added the controversial content, since it has been defunct for years and still is. More importantly, NBC could or would not specify exactly which posts Reid is claiming were doctored.

Huh, so what does all of this mean exactly?

Oddly, NBC seems to be insisting that the photographs circulating are photoshops, while Reid seems to be saying they were actually hosted on her site, but she was hacked. Gotta keep the stories straight, guys! — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 23, 2018

Things that make ya’ go hmmm …

It's almost like against gay marriage was the Democratic position 8 years ago. — Freedfg (@freedfg1) April 23, 2018

It’s almost as if they magically evolved to pander to a particular demographic around 2012.

They went back in time and hacked her account? — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 23, 2018

Magic.

Hack to the Future — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) April 23, 2018

Oooooh, good one.

She is a hack. — Marilyn (@AgnesClaire) April 23, 2018

Fair.

The only history the Left believes in is revisionist history — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 23, 2018

Oh yes those time traveling hackers. *Writes down movie idea* — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 23, 2018

And she would have gotten away with it TOO if not for you meddling kids!

