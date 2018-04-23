Man, Tom Arnold has really made an arse of himself over the past 24 hours, attacking Candace Owens, Joy Villa and others for supporting Donald Trump. And it all stemmed from a simple shoutout from Kanye to Candace …

Now, Roseanne has not tagged her ex-husband (and really, can you blame her?), but we can’t help but wonder if she’s subtweeting him a little with these tweets. If nothing else he should read them because there is some definite wisdom here that he could learn from:

I want to call @kanyewest — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

Yeah, we do too.

He’s more likely to take a call from Roseanne than from some crazy Twitchy editor but we get it.

stop arguing and start to live right! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

Tom has been shrieking like an obnoxious rage-hyena for a day now and doesn’t show any signs of letting up anytime soon.

talking calmly with other ppl esp those you disagree with can be very healing. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

Pssst … Tom. Read ^.

Know it.

Live it.

Love it.

what is the most powerful thing? A POSITIVE THOUGHT! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

YES!

There is nothing more powerful than a positive thought … except maybe a mic drop from Dana Loesch but we digress.

this is the roseannearchy. #dispatchesfromthenutfarm. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

Love this.

the hardest thing is to live your beliefs correctly. It requires mastery level chess. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018

It requires not being a crazy jackas* on Twitter as well.

You paying attention, Tom?

Related:

D’OH! Katie Pavlich thanks Jessica Valenti for the accidental PSA on homeschooling and she’ll HATE IT

Truth HURTS: Ben Shapiro’s advice to Starbucks whose ‘bias training’ isn’t enough for protesters STINGS

REEEEE! Chris Cuomo’s britches are all SORTS of bunched up over THE HORROR of Trump’s spelling error