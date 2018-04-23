Man, Tom Arnold has really made an arse of himself over the past 24 hours, attacking Candace Owens, Joy Villa and others for supporting Donald Trump. And it all stemmed from a simple shoutout from Kanye to Candace …

Now, Roseanne has not tagged her ex-husband (and really, can you blame her?), but we can’t help but wonder if she’s subtweeting him a little with these tweets. If nothing else he should read them because there is some definite wisdom here that he could learn from:

Yeah, we do too.

He’s more likely to take a call from Roseanne than from some crazy Twitchy editor but we get it.

Trending

Tom has been shrieking like an obnoxious rage-hyena for a day now and doesn’t show any signs of letting up anytime soon.

Pssst … Tom. Read ^.

Know it.

Live it.

Love it.

YES!

There is nothing more powerful than a positive thought … except maybe a mic drop from Dana Loesch but we digress.

Love this.

It requires not being a crazy jackas* on Twitter as well.

You paying attention, Tom?

Related:

D’OH! Katie Pavlich thanks Jessica Valenti for the accidental PSA on homeschooling and she’ll HATE IT

Truth HURTS: Ben Shapiro’s advice to Starbucks whose ‘bias training’ isn’t enough for protesters STINGS

REEEEE! Chris Cuomo’s britches are all SORTS of bunched up over THE HORROR of Trump’s spelling error

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Candace OwensKanye WestRoseanneTom Arnold