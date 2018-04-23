Man, Tom Arnold has really made an arse of himself over the past 24 hours, attacking Candace Owens, Joy Villa and others for supporting Donald Trump. And it all stemmed from a simple shoutout from Kanye to Candace …
Now, Roseanne has not tagged her ex-husband (and really, can you blame her?), but we can’t help but wonder if she’s subtweeting him a little with these tweets. If nothing else he should read them because there is some definite wisdom here that he could learn from:
I want to call @kanyewest
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
Yeah, we do too.
He’s more likely to take a call from Roseanne than from some crazy Twitchy editor but we get it.
stop arguing and start to live right!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
Tom has been shrieking like an obnoxious rage-hyena for a day now and doesn’t show any signs of letting up anytime soon.
talking calmly with other ppl esp those you disagree with can be very healing.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
Pssst … Tom. Read ^.
Know it.
Live it.
Love it.
what is the most powerful thing? A POSITIVE THOUGHT!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
YES!
There is nothing more powerful than a positive thought … except maybe a mic drop from Dana Loesch but we digress.
this is the roseannearchy. #dispatchesfromthenutfarm.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
Love this.
the hardest thing is to live your beliefs correctly. It requires mastery level chess.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 23, 2018
It requires not being a crazy jackas* on Twitter as well.
You paying attention, Tom?
