Yesterday after the news broke that a white van had been driven into groups of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 15, William Shatner sent his thoughts to his home country of Canada.

Thoughts going out to the victims in #Toronto 😢 https://t.co/T9aOfpVRlh — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 23, 2018

Seems simple enough, right?

Unless you’re talking about Shatner’s timeline which is normally filled with various trolls and SJWs looking to give Captain Kirk a hard time. Like this yahoo:

I'm glad to hear that no one was killed. There could have easily been several. Hope the victims recover quickly. — 🍁Phil🍁 (@Philminator) April 23, 2018

Umm … at this point we knew at least nine people had been killed.

Nine are dead https://t.co/6mtSZZJioe — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 23, 2018

Sadly, authorities later upped the number to 10.

Notice all Shatner did was point out the number of people who had been killed, nothing more. He made no statement or expressed any opinion over what may have happened or who the killer was.

yes and Let's not allow people to jump to conclusions, until all the Facts are in and presented by the Police and Doctors , Only they can announce a fatality not the news people. — Perry G Buote (@pgbuote) April 23, 2018

Huh?

Nobody jumped to any conclusion here, except for the guy concluding that Shatner was jumping to a conclusion.

Dude. C’mon.

Where did I jump to conclusions? 🤔9 were reported dead & 16 injured. Is that hearsay? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/4zlTAB8zy9 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 24, 2018

Nope.

We especially like how polite Shatner was to the guy. Heh.

I can't believe the nerve. Questioning Captain Kirk. pic.twitter.com/xufNfxJUAg — Bryan John Levek (@BryanJLevek) April 24, 2018

Right?

The fatalities have been noted on all the networks. How is this hearsay? — MJ Belko (@BelkoMj) April 24, 2018

It’s not.

Some people will say anything to elicit a response. — Lorraine (@Snow_Angel_63) April 24, 2018

Trolls are gonna troll.

Related:

‘Good WORK.’ Scott Adams DROPPED BuzzFeed for their investigative FAIL calling him a men’s rights activist

YAAAS Queen! Is Roseanne subtweeting Tom Arnold because it sure as heck SEEMS like she is

D’OH! Katie Pavlich thanks Jessica Valenti for the accidental PSA on homeschooling and she’ll HATE IT