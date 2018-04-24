When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Sarah Sahim seems to have issues with the brave men and women who served in Afghanistan, especially the men …

Pretty amazing.

can’t wait for this guy’s new dick to fall off https://t.co/akgMArbj2v — sarah (@SarahSahim) April 23, 2018

Keepin’ it classy.

listen, this guy got his dick blown off fighting in Afghanistan. he deserves to have a failed transplant. — sarah (@SarahSahim) April 23, 2018

Really?

Yashar Ali called Sarah out for her nasty tweets:

According to Sarah, a severely injured veteran deserves to suffer because of the decisions of policymakers. I loathe people like this. pic.twitter.com/SKMLIbJetc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2018

Join the club.

2. What a coward. Big talk about a veteran having to suffer and be injured because of Afghanistan and as soon as she's held accountable she takes her account private. pic.twitter.com/7pjgsTV0Cr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2018

Big, bad, blue-check talking smack about a vet locks down because she can’t deal with the consequences of her own tweet.

Just another day on Twitter.

Thank you for pointing this out! I saw another tweet from that account saying "veterans don't deserve any happiness" I wonder if Twitter will delete the account for Hate Speech. — The DynamoBros (@TheDynamobros) April 23, 2018

Wouldn’t count on it.

Another verified account, Interesting. — William Knowles (@c4i) April 23, 2018

Pinned tweet seeking writing work, okay. — Tanya Edwards (@MissTanya) April 23, 2018

Sounds legit.

Surely she’d be someone great to work with.

SCREW THEM (in the bad way) — sarah (@SarahSahim) April 23, 2018

*eye roll*

Super edgy, right?

seriously? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2018

I appreciate and reciprocate your love and encouragement #CastrateAllCops — sarah (@SarahSahim) April 23, 2018

Remember, if Sarah has the blue check not only did Twitter verify who she is, but they are basically validating her and her tweets.

Says so much.

