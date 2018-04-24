Every day the media feels more and more like we’re actually watching some sort of warped reality TV show where they’re more concerned with entertaining the audience than they are actually covering the news.

Take for example:

Anyone else remember a time when we’d watch the news to see who would freak out next?

When this editor was younger the news was BORING but now it’s like primetime television.

And bear with us as we adjust our tinfoil hats and entertain Oliver Willis’ take on what’s going on with the media:

Let's check in with Rowdy Roddy Piper after the latest installment of Piper's Pit. CNN and Trump administration involved in the biggest work since Hogan-Macho Man. Can't wait to see Kellyanne's next promo where she calls out Chris Cuomo. People are buying this? https://t.co/EzcAxBXkgL — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 24, 2018

Oliver watches wrestling, who knew?

Hrm.

Certainly feels like one giant circle of constant outrage.

Interesting.

I spent a lot of years as a kid and adult watching wrestling. This is the same thing but at least Stone Cold actually put in some work to entertain us. This is just sad. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 24, 2018

All of this being said, it’s not like the media just started behaving this way though. When they weren’t acting as the official PR arm for Obama they were duking it out with Fox News … same pattern. Let’s not pretend Trump is the first president to work the media.

CNN and the NY Times are the most dismaying because they're supposed to be the most real news around. I expect nothing from Fox and they always deliver. MSNBC has a bunch of wingnuts and Chuck Todd w occasional good outbreaks of Maddow/Hayes breaking things up. It's a bad scene. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 24, 2018

Psh.

We’re more shocked when they report actual news.

People are always asking me which outlets I like. Be skeptical of everyone (including the one I work for). Don't give anyone your blind trust. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 24, 2018

Be honest, Oliver, you read Twitchy.

Heh.

Also it's faded from memory but ap did some really effed up 2016 coverage and that stuff ends up on hundreds of newspapers and TV stations — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 24, 2018

Not an untrue or unfair point.

Color us shocked.

