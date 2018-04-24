Cenk Uygur sounds like a bitter ex-girlfriend in this tweet about Kanye West.

Fox News hosts now calling @kanyewest a "modern-day philosopher." That's hilarious. Kanye is one of the dumbest guys in the country. But then those same hosts think Trump is a genius. Kanye might be Trump's black twin – an empty celebrity who is dumb, narcissistic and shameless. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 24, 2018

Angry highschool girl, right?

And please, Cenk is the last person who should call anyone dumb, narcissistic and shamless.

It's what I think when people call you a pundit too! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2018

From the mouths of babes.

Kanye West wrote and recorded a popular song with his mouth wired shut after a car accident. He came up from the South Side of Chicago to make $145 million net worth. Has his own fashion line. Disagree with his opinion, fine. He’s not dumb. https://t.co/vBYVpekNLL — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 24, 2018

And that is the reality of Kanye. Whether or not you agree with him politically (and for this editor the jury is still out on this one), calling Kanye dumb is a lazy and weak attempt by Cenk to write off someone with influence who disagrees with him.

The nerve of Kanye for not thinking the way Cenk wants him to.

You are the epitome of #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — ن Vintage Man (@VintageMonte) April 24, 2018

Well, both of their net worths dwarf yours…they’re not that stupid. — Leslie (@BikerChick9999) April 24, 2018

Ouch.

Even people who typically watch and agree with Cenk disagreed with his take here:

Idk man I’m with you on a lot but to compare both of them as the same on that level isn’t too fair. Kanye has gone through way more troubles and has more creativity than trump by far. I wouldn’t defend him on everything I’m sure but I think he’s more complex than given credit for — Jake ok (@JayyFillet) April 24, 2018

Face it. When the Left feels they have been betrayed by a woman, a minority or a member of the gay community, they go into full-out attack mode, as we’ve seen over the past few days with Tom Arnold, Perez Hilton, Shaun King and now Cenk.

They can’t deal with the fact that someone like Kanye isn’t in their corner politically.

to be great is to be misunderstood — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 24, 2018

Seems Kanye isn’t overly concerned with Cenk’s dig at him …

And we love it.

