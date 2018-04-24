You guys remember Nathan, right? We wrote about him a couple of times last week, the first time to illustrate how badly Ben Shapiro himself blistered Nathan for accusing him of influencing the gunman who killed six at a mosque in Canada. The second was to make fun of him for threatening to sue Twitchy for libel for using his own tweets …

He’s hilarious.

Well, seems Nathan is still hard at work trying to convince the world that Ben is somehow at fault for this shooting (sidenote, reading about Nathan’s other endeavors this editor is fairly certain all of this is just one big troll but eh):

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads we’d do permanent damage to ourselves.

So a terrorist being influenced by Islam makes Islam responsible for terrorism? — neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2018

*popcorn*

No. In this case a sick individual indoctrinated with constant Islamophobic, fear mongering rhetoric from Ben Shapiro and others is responsible for the attack. Nice word salad though, Mr. Taster. — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 24, 2018

What word salad? I'm applying your exact logic to a different scenario. Is the Dallas cop massacre the fault of Black Lives Matter? The perpetrator explicitly said that's what motivated him. Come on, Mr. Consistency. Have some balls to apply your convictions equally. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2018

Psst … logic doesn’t seem to be Nathan’s strong point. Just our humble observation.

Sick individuals can be influenced to action by online propaganda. If you think BLM was specifically responsible for Dallas that’s your prerogative. There is clear evidence the Quebec City shooter was influenced by Ben's online content and prosecutors seem to agree. — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 24, 2018

Would this be the same prosecutor that one of Nathan’s followers tagged to sue Twitchy … a prosecutor who had never heard of either of these gentlemen?

"Let's drag people I don't like in front of Canadian courts to let them decide whether free speech is culpable for terrorism" is the galaxy brain take I never knew I needed. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2018

If there is nothing to worry about then why not decide this in court? That case would certainly help set a precedent for how hateful online content influences violent offline action and the appropriate legal recourse. — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 24, 2018

#Trolling

The findings from a Canadian case could be used to help establish standards in other countries, there’s no way it wouldn’t be useful regardless of the country and court’s decision. I’m sure Ben would agree. And again, he’s innocent right? So nothing to worry about. — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 24, 2018

@NotWokieLeaks also engaged Nathan a bit:

People can be influenced by any number of things without the influencer being morally responsible for their actions, which is a pretty obvious point people who aren't morons can recognize https://t.co/f68x8DWUaG — Noted Pizzagate Account (@notwokieleaks) April 24, 2018

The key phrase being ‘people who aren’t morons.’

Black lives matter "influenced" the dude who shot up those cops in Dallas but black lives matter activists are not morally responsible for the shooting, even though some of them used extreme rhetoric, eg "pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon" — Noted Pizzagate Account (@notwokieleaks) April 24, 2018

This. ^

People spend a lot of time whining in my mentions because they're mad I won't take part in their pathetic attempts to blame political opponents for random mass shootings. People should be more responsible with their rhetoric but still aren't guilty if some nut job shoots people — Noted Pizzagate Account (@notwokieleaks) April 24, 2018

Fair on both points.

And of course, my actual objection, which the morons still whining about this keep ignoring, was the assertion that Ben Shapiro is a terrorist. If we're going to be talking about the need for less violent rhetoric, not throwing the word "terrorist" at everyone is a good start — Noted Pizzagate Account (@notwokieleaks) April 24, 2018

Ironic, ain’t it?

And given that I've repeatedly criticized people (like Count Dankula) for wanting to put anti-fa on terrorist lists, you can hardly claim I'm being hypocritical about this — Noted Pizzagate Account (@notwokieleaks) April 24, 2018

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, even if we tried.

Yes, Nathan will probably spend some time screeching at this editor again for attention, but we had to cover this … it’s just too funny.

And to think, Twitter is still free.

