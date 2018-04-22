As Twitchy readers already know, Philippe Reines was hard at work on the day of Barbara Bush’s funeral writing an ugly, sexist and grossly disrespectful tweet about Melania Trump who attended the funeral.

A funeral. Sitting next to the man she & her husband birthered. Yet it’s the 1st smile on her in years. In older photos she’s ALWAYS smiling. Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like. she’s still complicit. https://t.co/e4IXOze3bt — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 21, 2018

It’s no surprise this guy worked for and with Hillary Clinton, right? Such a sweetie.

And Hillary still can’t figure out why she lost …

Always classy when a liberal attacks @FLOTUS for no other reason than they hate her husband — Tom Clancy (@jusantherguy) April 21, 2018

That’s not fair. I disdain her too. She embraced the birther attacks – and always had a smile when she did. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 21, 2018

Again, as you read these tweets keep in mind that Hillary thought enough of this guy to work with him.

Please God be a foreign troll and not a human who spells so atrociously. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 22, 2018

Says the troll.

This is where it gets weird.

Philippe started posting a YouTube clip of Melania over and over and over again …

But wait, there’s more!

Then he attacked some account with no picture and three followers:

You said more than 65 when in reality it was just about 64. Admit the mistake. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 22, 2018

But the real kicker, the real ‘story’ that tells us everything we need to know about Philippe came from Amy Chozick’s reporting on the Clinton campaign:

Reading the @washingtonpost review of @amychozick’s memoir and these grafs are a stark reminder of the misogyny of campaign culture and, My God, the added layer of b*llshit so many female reporters have to deal with. pic.twitter.com/6yZrG6wvmw — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) April 20, 2018

What a massive creep.

yeah I mean who among us doesn't say stuff like this all the time pic.twitter.com/7BWdHB0bIt — Lenin Dunham (@SergeiX) April 21, 2018

If the creep fits.

