Yesterday morning, Kanye West tweeted his support and admiration for Candace Owens, a young, black, conservative woman who happens to be the communications director for Turning Point, USA. Candace has been very outspoken about disagreeing with Black Lives Matter and on Friday she shared a video that got a good deal of attention.

Clearly.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

When Kanye tweeted this he might as well have dropped a tweet bomb on Lefty Twitter because they lost their GD minds, especially Perez Hilton.

We’re sure Kanye is super heartbroken, Perez.

Perez was so upset he seemed on a mission to hurt and destroy Candace’s character and brand, in a way punishing her for Kanye’s admiration. And of course, how DARE Candace be a Trump supporter, right?

Chad Felix Greene who himself is often the target of attacks from those who rely on identity politics for their messaging jumped into the fray:

Fascinating how easily they drop the layers of intersectional rules limiting commenting on certain marginalized groups of people by those with privilege blah blah… All out the window. pic.twitter.com/qj36eJDv9Q — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

The Left absolutely defends and fights for gay people, women, minorities … as long as they agree with them.

Otherwise, they see them as traitors to be destroyed.

Your profound hypocrisy on this aside, are you capable of recognizing how insulting it is to mock a person based on who they are rather than challenging what they say? You are mocking her for her race because of her political beliefs. Its getting old.

-Gay, Jewish conservative. https://t.co/5GxziAXkH9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

It’s getting really old.

Is this privileged white man mocking the intelligence and lived experience of a woman of color?? https://t.co/5GxziAXkH9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

Yup.

Yes. I am. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 22, 2018

Hey, at least he admitted it.

I never said I was mocking her for her race. Don't put words into my mouth or project your own beliefs onto me. xoxo — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 22, 2018

No Perez, your words did that for you.

We don’t see anyone putting words in his mouth, do you?

But that is what you are doing.

You are mocking her as a black woman who holds political beliefs you disagree with. You admitted to doing so in your previous tweet. You insulted her intelligence and selected a video specifically on race. Own your bigotry here. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

He won’t.

You're right! I'm such a bigot!! You are super smart and aware! Wow! Called me right out! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 22, 2018

Awww, he got defensive.

Mocks a Black woman for her intelligence, based solely on who she is and her political beliefs. Smugly admits to doing so. Laughs at being called out for it. Privilege: https://t.co/or89C6iqqJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

Can we get this trending? Send this to a bunch of journalists! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 22, 2018

Well, this editor is hardly a journalist but we’ll write about hypocrites on the Left all day long.

Btw, we know you are trolling because its all you do. But you also need to recognize you are attacking a woman for thinking for herself exclusively because of her skin color. You think you are being edgy or funny. But you're really validating what real bigotry looks like. 😘 https://t.co/FhSHtpssrq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

P.S. I stopped caring what you said after your first tweet and saw you wrote something titled "There is No Such Thing as Hate Speech." So Milo of you! x — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 22, 2018

Ruh-roh, now he pulled the Milo card.

Maybe it’s time for Perez to put the Twitter down.

P.S. I've been allowing you to share your prejudice with everyone and how arrogantly you celebrate your own bigotry and ignorance this whole time. 🤗 https://t.co/pVjI88YghT — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2018

And curtain.

Interesting sidenote, Tom Arnold was also fussy with Kanye’s tweet:

Aside from being an insane alt right race pimp Candace Owens thinks Donald Trump is literally the messiah not you @kanyewest so you might want to reconsider https://t.co/dKVnbi3Ila — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 21, 2018

Probably because Roseanne likes Candace.

But we’re just guessing.

You mad, bro? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 21, 2018

So a Black woman with conservative opinions is Alt Right. pic.twitter.com/6fWubEy3pe — ClemMedia (@JonClem310) April 21, 2018

"Black people should only have the opinions I tell them to have." — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) April 21, 2018

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

