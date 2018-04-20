O.

M.

G.

Are they serious?

'The Time Is Now.' This New Coalition of Celebrities and Activists Just Pledged to Take on the NRA https://t.co/BzEeGueZUJ #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2018

From Time:

A new coalition of celebrities and activists, including actor Alyssa Milano and Parkland student David Hogg, announced plans Friday to take on the National Rifle Association and elected officials who accept money from the powerful gun advocacy group. In an open letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, which was first obtained by TIME, the more than 100 members of the newly formed NoRA Initiative — short for No Rifle Association — pledge to reduce the NRA’s influence in American politics through a series of voter registration drives, nationwide art campaigns, demonstrations and boycotts. “Your time signing checks in our blood is up,” the letter says. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

How hard do you think the NRA is laughing at this?

Let's say you take on the NRA and win. What then? I'm genuinely asking. What's the goal? Which guns laws are the NRA keeping in place/keeping out that you celebs will push through? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) April 20, 2018

The gun violence will magically disappear, duh.

Babe just stop — The Batman (@BatHollywood) April 20, 2018

Yeah, babe.

Why doesn't this group walk to Chicago and confront the epidemic amounts of gun violence in that city? Do you think more restrictive gun laws will help? — Gaius Tiberius (@GaiusTiberius) April 20, 2018

Because it’s far easier (and safer) to pretend like they’re doing something via social media.

Slacktivism 101.

We’re ready for you celebrities and activists… #supporttheNRA — Vic B (@Vic__61) April 20, 2018

If you think about it, are they wise to threaten a group of people who are likely armed? Just thinkin’ out loud …

Yikes, I really need glasses, I thought this said "we're coming for your puppies" which would actually be okay too since the NRA doesn't deserve puppies. — Mail Order Lawyer (@Squibbles) April 20, 2018

HA!

