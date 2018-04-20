O.

M.

G.

Are they serious?

From Time:

A new coalition of celebrities and activists, including actor Alyssa Milano and Parkland student David Hogg, announced plans Friday to take on the National Rifle Association and elected officials who accept money from the powerful gun advocacy group.

In an open letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, which was first obtained by TIME, the more than 100 members of the newly formed NoRA Initiative — short for No Rifle Association — pledge to reduce the NRA’s influence in American politics through a series of voter registration drives, nationwide art campaigns, demonstrations and boycotts.

“Your time signing checks in our blood is up,” the letter says. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Trending

How hard do you think the NRA is laughing at this?

The gun violence will magically disappear, duh.

Yeah, babe.

Because it’s far easier (and safer) to pretend like they’re doing something via social media.

Slacktivism 101.

If you think about it, are they wise to threaten a group of people who are likely armed? Just thinkin’ out loud …

HA!

