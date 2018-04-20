Earlier Twitchy covered Sean Davis pointing out that Comey’s memos illustrate a man who desperately wants to believe people love him and who at the same time desperately wants to make sure others know people love him as well.

It was pretty cringy and a little sad.

But Comey needn’t have worried, it seems CNN’s Chris Cillizza thinks a good deal of him and his ability to rodeo:

YEEEHAW!

Yeah, we know, this is a fairly common saying but the way this tweet comes off … it just cracked us up and for whatever reason gave us a stunningly creepy visual.

And now you have that same visual – you’re welcome.

We see what you did here.

It’s CNN.

*shrug*

Hrm.

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

If only.

