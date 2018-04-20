Earlier Twitchy covered Sean Davis pointing out that Comey’s memos illustrate a man who desperately wants to believe people love him and who at the same time desperately wants to make sure others know people love him as well.

It was pretty cringy and a little sad.

But Comey needn’t have worried, it seems CNN’s Chris Cillizza thinks a good deal of him and his ability to rodeo:

Comey memos make clear: 1. Comey had major doubts/concerns about Trump from the get go 2. Trump isn’t dealing with some amateur here. Comey knows his way around Washington. This isn’t his first rodeo. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 20, 2018

YEEEHAW!

Yeah, we know, this is a fairly common saying but the way this tweet comes off … it just cracked us up and for whatever reason gave us a stunningly creepy visual.

And now you have that same visual – you’re welcome.

If Comey is a professional I would hate to see an amateur. — The Original Deplorable Myiq2xu™ (@realmyiq2xu2) April 20, 2018

We see what you did here.

Oh can't wait for the #Comey walk-back…this is like football — Abby Reger (@AbbyLaneReger) April 20, 2018

So you think it's ok for an FBI Director to subvert our Democratic process? Time for you to go, Chris Cillizza. @CNN — mark shafer (@markdshafer) April 20, 2018

How in the holy hell do you have a national platform — 3rd Branch of Govt (@Dascoochie) April 20, 2018

It’s CNN.

*shrug*

When do u think his first rodeo was, Chris? 86-87? Ridin a little horsey. Big tall man rides the little horsey. Follow up – when will his last rodeo be? Will it have a whip? — Jargs Barfman (@internetdogfist) April 20, 2018

But if it was his first rodeo the other cowboys would definitely nickname him Stretch — Jim Ashe (@JimAsheCalgary) April 20, 2018

Hrm.

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

This was your takeaway? Sarcasm right? 😐 — Journalism is Dead (@RationalCalm) April 20, 2018

If only.

