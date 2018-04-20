If you’ve read through Comey’s memos you’ll notice he talks a good deal about nothing much. Sure, there are some tidbits that sparked this editor’s interest but for the most part, the memos read like some sort of lame companion to his lamer book.

But The Federalist’s Sean Davis noticed something very telling in the memos:

Comey has a strange tic in his "memos" of forcing in lines about how this or that person said how much they love him. pic.twitter.com/uUePNW6zGX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 20, 2018

UGH.

If you managed not to do an all-over gross-out body shiver you are tougher than we are.

Comey must be incredibly insecure to spend so much time writing about how much people like him.

Sorry, LOVE him.

Bleh.

Is this how adults write? It reads like a teen's diary entry on her conversations with Jimmy from the football team. "He said he thought very highly of me."

"He said Mattis said great things about me."

"[He] said he heard I'm doing great."

"He said I was doing a great job." — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 20, 2018

Dear Diary,

Today I had lunch with Trump, and while we were eating the waiter told me he liked my new tie. Then he said he loved how I eat bread.

Love,

Jim

Heh.

it is odd that he chose to write those things but I would like to see equivalent memos from meetings with obama to see if that is Comey's thing or the President's. good managers like POTUS are always telling their employees they are doing well. — Yelling at Clouds (@MilitaryRosary) April 20, 2018

Saw something in passing yesterday about how Comey loved Obama’s sense of humor?

It’s succinct cop-style reporting, isn’t it? — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) April 20, 2018

Absolutely hard hitting.

Yup.

Seems to fit his persona pic.twitter.com/v1yfSeXvOb — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) April 20, 2018

It sounds like the transcript of my phone calls with my mom after a performance review — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 20, 2018

Nailed it!

