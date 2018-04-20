You know that scene in the movie Frankenstein where the doctor finally figures out the monster he created is turning on him? That’s what Stephen Colbert looks like whining about the divided and quite frankly gross media environment he helped create.

Colbert Asks 'What Have We Become?': We're 'Champing at the Bit' For Stories of Trump's 'Naked' Body https://t.co/I0FnzREydF pic.twitter.com/FT9r63LVeW — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 20, 2018

From Mediaite:

“Tonight, on ‘What Have We Become?’ if you had told me five years ago that we would be champing at the bit to get stories about Donald Trump’s naked, sweaty body wreaking havoc on a hotel duvet, you would have said, ‘No way! Now let’s watch Sharknado. They’re only going to make one of these!’” Colbert said. “

Granted, at the end of his monologue he also said this:

All that being said, give me them spanky, stanky anecdotes! I’m a super-freak… and it feels good to be bad.”

So let’s not pretend he really changed his tune all that much.

And what’s this ‘we’ crap?

Colbert is so poetic.

It's like when the crazy homeless guy at the train station claims your donation will be the difference between the dog dancing or being dined upon. You have to remember they are crazy first. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) April 20, 2018

You have to remember that liberalism is a mental disorder.

Stephen Colbert is very upset at the media environment Stephen Colbert helped create https://t.co/2DvGl7TD6g — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

The balls on that guy to lecture anyone on this. Unreal. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 20, 2018

Hating what you help create — Trey the Mosasour (@KingLozard) April 20, 2018

We have become an America full of Stehen Colberts. Sucks doesn't it? — Daniel (@ddwalk34) April 20, 2018

It can get very, very tiresome.

More like Stephen Colbert: What Have I Become, amirite? — Dan gets it (@danbrickes) April 20, 2018

This is what a complete lack of self awareness looks like. — postwarO27 (@postwarO27) April 20, 2018

Literally Colbert.

Perfect.

Related:

Just WOW: Brian Stelter’s ‘great reminder’ about McCabe and the Conservative media has NOT aged well

LOL! Dana Loesch ZINGS ThinkProgress’ Judd Legum so SAVAGELY for listening to her show he BOLTS

SHAMEFUL: Jake Tapper calls GARBAGE person Roger Stone OUT for trashing Barbara Bush on InfoWars (video)