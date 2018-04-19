Sounds like Andrew McCabe is in for a whole new world of hurt:

From The Washington Examiner:

The Department of Justice’s inspector general sent its conclusion that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe misled investigators who were looking into leaks to the media to a US attorney to decide whether the ousted FBI official should face criminal charges, according to reports.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., will determine whether McCabe’s disclosures to the media are a crime.

Huh.

This sounds a little … oh we dunno … deep state to us.

If only the media had actually paid attention to what was going on with McCabe, right?

Great reminder that tweets are FOREVER, Brian.

We understand what he and Ana were trying to do, pretend that in some way Conservative media had created ‘fake news’ around McCabe so they could somehow feel morally superior to outlets like Fox News.

And wow did this bite them in the backside.

Seems like they don’t like bananas OR apples.

AKA deep state.

Yeah, we’re not huge fans of using this term because it does sound sort of ‘tinfoil hat-ish’ but hey, if the tinfoil hat fits.

Strange.

Heh.

Ignored it or tried to make it go away?

You know this makes him nutty.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ugh, please don’t.

