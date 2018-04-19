Sounds like Andrew McCabe is in for a whole new world of hurt:

#BREAKING: Justice Department watchdog sends criminal referral on Andrew McCabe to US attorney https://t.co/2h6Qn5pHna pic.twitter.com/igqXNNAecR — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 19, 2018

From The Washington Examiner:

The Department of Justice’s inspector general sent its conclusion that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe misled investigators who were looking into leaks to the media to a US attorney to decide whether the ousted FBI official should face criminal charges, according to reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., will determine whether McCabe’s disclosures to the media are a crime.

Huh.

This sounds a little … oh we dunno … deep state to us.

If only the media had actually paid attention to what was going on with McCabe, right?

Great reminder from @AnaCabrera just now: Conservative media promoted the "McCabe is a corrupt deep state actor" idea for many months https://t.co/AYsE3QXB4Q — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 17, 2018

Great reminder that tweets are FOREVER, Brian.

We understand what he and Ana were trying to do, pretend that in some way Conservative media had created ‘fake news’ around McCabe so they could somehow feel morally superior to outlets like Fox News.

And wow did this bite them in the backside.

The truth fits- just because @CNN chooses to ignore evidence & facts doesn’t make them not true. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) April 19, 2018

Seems like they don’t like bananas OR apples.

Um, McCabe WAS an entrenched part of the DC problem. He abused his official position for political and personal gain. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 19, 2018

AKA deep state.

Yeah, we’re not huge fans of using this term because it does sound sort of ‘tinfoil hat-ish’ but hey, if the tinfoil hat fits.

While you at CNN had your heads in the sand, strange. — Saltine Warrior (@dap260) April 19, 2018

Strange.

Heh.

Think maybe you guys ignored the story until it was too late? pic.twitter.com/cOQZNPCk9y — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) April 19, 2018

Ignored it or tried to make it go away?

And conservative media was spot on and you hate it 😂😂😂 — Im just me (@SchellPatty) April 19, 2018

You know this makes him nutty.

Brian, what's going on big guy? — Chester's 🚁 Coitus 🇸🇰🇮🇪 (@CatoTheAncient) April 19, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

While you ran a distraction/misinformation campaign. Tell us more about consensual sex with washed up porn stars… — Steve (@Steve342423) April 19, 2018

Ugh, please don’t.

