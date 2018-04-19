The Daily Dot was trying really hard to make Republican men look like sexists who don’t want babies allowed in the Senate because EVIL PATRIARCHY or something.

Republican men are upset that the Senate now allows babies in its chambers: https://t.co/5FKMP7iAlb pic.twitter.com/xAppNZmFbw — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) April 19, 2018

From The Daily Dot:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) recently became the first senator to give birth while in office. She also wanted bring her newborn daughter into the Senate during voting periods. Now, thanks to her own proposal, the Senate unanimously voted on Wednesday to end a ban on babies within the chamber. However, some Republican men aren’t happy with the idea.

It passed unanimously so no, Republican men weren’t unhappy with the idea or they wouldn’t have voted for it.

This ain’t’ rocket science.

Why let the facts destroy a good narrative??? — steve ficyk (@SteveFicyk) April 19, 2018

Why start reporting the facts now, right?

This is a lie. — libertas (@PeonRevolt) April 19, 2018

Bad reporting. This is not what happened. — (((SEN.G🎾ldman: It's Not All About That Base))) (@AdultDayCareCtr) April 19, 2018

It passed unanimously. This is the definition of fake news. — CKent (@CKentDP) April 19, 2018

It passed unanimously WTF are you talking about, are you just stirring the pot as usual? — MR.NO-BOT-O (@skinuttz) April 19, 2018

And they wonder why we call them fake news.

*shakes head*

