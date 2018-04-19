Wanna see something really scary stupid?

Nah, it’s not just reading a tweet from Brianna Wu about how she’s trying to raise money to hire more campaign staff, but it starts with this.

Our campaign staff needs to grow if we're going to win. I'm looking to make two hires this week. Can we please count on your support? I cannot do this alone. Click the link below and donate. It's super fast if you have Apple Pay.https://t.co/26PYCV7PPs — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) April 17, 2018

No, the real stupid is right here, from Wil Wheaton.

This sounds like an endorsement, yes?

We need Brianna in Congress for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that she actually understands technology, unlike the clowns who Zuckerberg ran circles around last week. https://t.co/Z4iaYgflNE — Wil 'Ban the Nazis' Wheaton (@wilw) April 17, 2018

Wil. Dude, no.

The woman thought the military would drop rocks on our enemies from the moon, what makes you think she has any idea about how tech works?

She said private companies would drop rocks on us from the moon. pic.twitter.com/aypTDum13T — DatNoFact (@datnofact) April 18, 2018

Would appear others don’t necessarily agree with Wil’s opinion on Wu.

No. We don't need any more vindictive, mentally deranged clowns in government, thanks. — R. J. Rodriguez (@NewEraOutlaw) April 18, 2018

In other words, we’re all full up on crazy, thanks.

‘The Moon is probably the most tactically valuable military ground for the earth. Rocks dropped from there have the power of 100s of nuclear bombs.’

Holy crap, right?

But yeah, let’s put this woman in office.

April Fools was last week buddy — DIO!!!! (@ATLsteven1) April 18, 2018

Heh.

What he said.

