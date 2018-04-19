Leave it to Erick Erickson to put this whole ‘wokeness’ business into perspective.

Honestly, we just wish spellcheck would figure out that using the word ‘woke’ as an adjective is not an error … but we digress.

Erick nailed this:

I’ve explained to my kids that “wokeness” is a form of mental illness common in people who can’t think for themselves. Why? Because I’m a good, responsible parent. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 18, 2018

HA!

Ok, so if being woke was actually a thing then in our opinion this is perhaps the WOKEST tweet EVER.

Which means people who think they have the market cornered on wokeness were totally freaked out.

How’d you explain trolling ? Just read them this tweet? — Travis Fain (@TravisFain) April 18, 2018

Psh, this wasn’t very woke of Travis.

@EWErickson Really? What do you tell them about being filled with the spirit? — Herbert woodbery (@HWoodbery) April 18, 2018

See? Fussy McFussypants.

So you're explaining to your kids that not agreeing with you is a form of mental illness. Interesting. I think that's a form of child-abuse. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 19, 2018

Dafuq?

sounds like the definition of a man who has not yet awakened from his dogmatic slumber. — davegehring (@davegehring) April 18, 2018

If only these people were joking.

Well then again, the joke wouldn’t be on them and we wouldn’t have as much fun writing about it so … meh.

*switches on Fox News, regurgitates talking points* — Killjoy 🤔🏆 (@KilljoyGSW) April 19, 2018

If you were a good, responsible parent, you’d let your kids discover how they felt about that for themselves. Instead, you try to make them in your own image rather than let their unique individuality blossom. — Derek (@monkeysort) April 19, 2018

Totally missing that this was Erick’s point. We see lots and lots and lots of people tweeting about their ‘woke’ kids having meaningful discussions on world politics when really we know that they’re either lying or they’ve indoctrinated their kiddos already.

To make them woke.

To put woke in terms you can understand. It’s like “ I once was blind, but now I see” — alwaysdad (@pmandelstein) April 19, 2018

These people.

I’m not sure if you offend more from the perspective of a person or that of a psychiatrist. Take-home message: you’re offensive. (PS You might want to divert some of that college savings to a therapy savings account for the kids). — Joel & Ian Gold (@ThinkVsShrink) April 19, 2018

Suck it up, buttercup.

Are you frinkin kidding??? What is wrong with you??? Seriously! — Sandy Smith (@topherralph) April 19, 2018

Because she’s serious.

*eye roll*

