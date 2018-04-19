And these are the days of our Twitter lives.

It all started here with S.E. Cupp congratulating Meghan McCain for owning Comey during his appearance on The View on Wednesday.

YES. My girl @meghanmccain reading Comey like a BOSS.

Meghan McCain to Comey: 'You Sound Like a Political Commentator' https://t.co/0tSR0FojzZ via @mediaite — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 18, 2018

From one friend to another, no biggie, right?

Wrong.

Well, wrong if you’re Cheri Jacobus who seemed quite angry with Cupp for congratulating her friend, Meghan.

There needs to be full disclosure by The View that Meghan McCain's husband is publisher of The Federalist and then answer the mystery "Who funds The Federalist?" since they refuse to say and block anyone who asks. Mercers? https://t.co/qT6scg36Kk — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 18, 2018

Oh brother.

We’ll let Meghan take it from here:

Honey – our wedding was on the cover of @people magazine, everyone knows who I am married to. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 18, 2018

Youch.

Sadly, there were plenty of hangers-on who took Cheri’s accusation and ran with it. Not so sadly there were plenty of people who not only defended Meghan, but The Federalist as well, including Tom Nichols.

The more people insist on knowing this, the more I hope the question is never answered. And the idea that a woman can’t be taken seriously until we know her husband’s finances is some pretty retrograde thinking. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 19, 2018

Wow. Truth, Tom. Thanks.

her husband's secretly-funded website promotes her and did a gushing piece on her after the Comey segment. The Federalist blocks anyone asking who funds them. She needs to disclose. People think they are getting John Mccain's daughter but they are getting The Federalist — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

HER HUSBAND’S SITE IS WORKING WITH THE RUUUUUUUUUSSIANS!

Trump something something?

C’mon lady.

By this tactic, I’m guessing @MeghanMcCain pwned Comey — Mark Roxberry (@roxberry) April 19, 2018

Yup.

she didn't, but her husband's secretly-funded pro-Trump, pro-Kremlin rag claimed she did. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

Awww, there it is. Pro-Kremlin rag.

HA!

Pro-Kremlin? I wrote there. For years. Do I look like a Russian stooge? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 19, 2018

Not really, no.

No. You don’t. But #WhoFundsTheFederalist and why the secrecy and blocking??? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

*sigh*

Again: would you answer that question if the obvious goal was to shut you down? They'd have to be crazy to answer anyone who asks this, because it's bad faith and aimed at harassing them. I say: good for them for shutting everyone out on it. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 19, 2018

Color us surprised by this.

How does asking for full disclosure from media translate into trying to shut them down? WTH are they hiding??? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

Calm down, Cheri.

But wait, there’s more!

she got her career because of her father and now her husband is promoting her on his secretly-funded website. Perhaps you should see the gushing piece on her after the Comey segment. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

Wow, this sounds sorta sexist.

Damn. Damn. And Damn. Meghan McCain just slapped the taste out of @CheriJacobus mouth! https://t.co/XE2lGPEGmK — Autry (@Autry) April 19, 2018

That she did.

taste this: 2013 Domenech was involved in journalism scandal resulted in removal of his work frm Wash Examiner & Huff Post when disclosed he received $36k from Joshua Trevino, a conserv pundit/lobbyist, to write favorable pieces abt govt of Malaysia w/o disclosing th relationship https://t.co/VsUvWonUFM — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

Huh?

Full Freakin’ 🛑, you have a problem with a husband promoting, supporting, and gushing over his wife. @MeghanMcCain should expect nothing less! If men did that s—t on the regular, the whole world would change for the better! https://t.co/OR0wqncxGw — Autry (@Autry) April 19, 2018

More truth.

who funds her husband's website? do try to keep up if you care to engage. https://t.co/KCIGyJxWtL — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 19, 2018

And we can’t even.

