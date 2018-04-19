And these are the days of our Twitter lives.

It all started here with S.E. Cupp congratulating Meghan McCain for owning Comey during his appearance on The View on Wednesday.

From one friend to another, no biggie, right?

Wrong.

Well, wrong if you’re Cheri Jacobus who seemed quite angry with Cupp for congratulating her friend, Meghan.

Oh brother.

We’ll let Meghan take it from here:

Youch.

Sadly, there were plenty of hangers-on who took Cheri’s accusation and ran with it. Not so sadly there were plenty of people who not only defended Meghan, but The Federalist as well, including Tom Nichols.

Trending

Wow. Truth, Tom. Thanks.

HER HUSBAND’S SITE IS WORKING WITH THE RUUUUUUUUUSSIANS!

Trump something something?

C’mon lady.

Yup.

Awww, there it is. Pro-Kremlin rag.

HA!

Not really, no.

*sigh*

Color us surprised by this.

Calm down, Cheri.

But wait, there’s more!

Wow, this sounds sorta sexist.

That she did.

Huh?

More truth.

And we can’t even.

Related:

‘Break out the Kleenex.’ Barbara Bush cartoon is simply lovely, guaranteed to make you sniffle

‘HATEFUL extremist.’ Greg Gutfeld takes Fresno State to the SHED over Prof. Randa Jarrar’s tenure

UNHINGED: Professor plays the victim after cheering death of ‘witch’ Barbara Bush

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cheri JacobusMeghan McCainTom Nichols