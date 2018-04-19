Get a tissue before you go any further.

In fact, get several tissues.

No seriously, trust us on this one.

You’ll need them when you look at this lovely cartoon of Barbara Bush being reunited with her daughter Robin by Marshall Ramsey.

In 1953, the Bush’s three-year-old-daughter, Robin, was diagnosed with leukemia and sadly passed away. And this cartoon illustrating Barbara’s reunion with her daughter in Heaven made this editor wonder if perhaps someone was cutting onions in the house because SERIOUSLY BIG TEARS.

The Barbara Bush cartoon from @MarshallRamsey has gone viral. He’s a great talent. https://t.co/HSuRixz7zQ — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) April 19, 2018

And it wasn’t just this editor the cartoon made cry happy and sad tears:

This is so heartwarming. Barbara and her Robin, together again. @JennaBushHager just posted this on Instagram, saying she doesn’t know the artist but she loves her. pic.twitter.com/43fE3OusIJ — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) April 18, 2018

Love this. So much.

And more tears from this editor.

This made me way more emotional than I thought it would. ❤️ — Steve Forni (@SForni413) April 18, 2018

Us too.

High pollen count today — DJGOLDEN (@FREE_REMARKS) April 19, 2018

My mother passed last year, and she wanted part of her ashes scattered on the grave of her first son who was stillborn. Thanks for posting. ❤️ — Jackie Gibbins (@OCJackieG) April 19, 2018

I’ve seen this half a dozen times already and I’ve cried each time. Beautiful. — Liz (@lizgetsmessier) April 19, 2018

Bittersweet … My heat aches … She’s going home — Miriam (@MiriamDeaza) April 19, 2018

RIP lovely lady and give your sweet daughter a hug from this editor.

Ok, need more tissue now.

