Mere moments after Barbara Bush passed away peacefully with her family by her side (and possibly a glass of good bourbon in her hand), Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar was on Twitter celebrating the former First Lady’s death. As you’d expect, this didn’t go over well with anyone with a soul so Jarrar received some serious pushback from the masses, which of course she just laughed at because per her own boasting, she has tenure.

So in other words, it’s ok that she was a repugnant human being on Twitter because she can’t be fired.

Greg Gutfeld broke it down far better than we can:

It really is.

Ultimately she behaved that way and said the things she did because, in her small, evil mind, she would face no real consequences for her actions. And she teaches young minds … which might explain why we see so many college-educated ‘kids’ coming out of these institutions with a built-in sense of entitlement and hatred for their own country.

But if they’re protecting Jarrar even though she made those horrific statements aren’t we doing the students of Fresno State a huge disservice by allowing the school’s tenure to protect her?

The person Greg is referring to is Joseph Castro, who happens to be the Professor of Educational Leadership & President, California State University, Fresno

Ain’t that a convenient RT?

Indeed they do.

