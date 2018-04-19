Mere moments after Barbara Bush passed away peacefully with her family by her side (and possibly a glass of good bourbon in her hand), Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar was on Twitter celebrating the former First Lady’s death. As you’d expect, this didn’t go over well with anyone with a soul so Jarrar received some serious pushback from the masses, which of course she just laughed at because per her own boasting, she has tenure.

So in other words, it’s ok that she was a repugnant human being on Twitter because she can’t be fired.

Greg Gutfeld broke it down far better than we can:

query about @Fresno_State concept of tenure: is it to protect the ability of scholars to pursue cutting edge ideas – or simply to dance on graves of the recently departed? It's really a simple question. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2018

It really is.

the fact that the professor actually bragged about her tenure & its six figure salary, in response to her commentary about Barbara Bush, reveals that her job status is used as a shield for offense, rather than educational pursuit. @Fresno_State — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2018

Ultimately she behaved that way and said the things she did because, in her small, evil mind, she would face no real consequences for her actions. And she teaches young minds … which might explain why we see so many college-educated ‘kids’ coming out of these institutions with a built-in sense of entitlement and hatred for their own country.

The comments of Randa Jarrar were indeed horrific. But let's not punish the students of @Fresno_State by withholding money that assists them in their education. #BeBold and and stand with me for the University and @JosephICastro https://t.co/J4B6XgSYlq — Bobby Kahn (@bobby_kahn) April 18, 2018

But if they’re protecting Jarrar even though she made those horrific statements aren’t we doing the students of Fresno State a huge disservice by allowing the school’s tenure to protect her?

but aren't you punishing students by employing a hateful extremist? intriguing retweet about financial concerns, from @JosephICastro of @Fresno_State https://t.co/gxi3UkRMPC — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 19, 2018

The person Greg is referring to is Joseph Castro, who happens to be the Professor of Educational Leadership & President, California State University, Fresno

Ain’t that a convenient RT?

I'm all about free speech but who would want a professor that has those kind of virtues shaping the minds of young people. Ridiculous. — mark broadway (@mbroadway) April 19, 2018

Continuing to expose the students to that kind of hate leads to teachers being issued 18 inch pencils to toss at school shooters. — TheScale (@VeracityInstit) April 19, 2018

Their prof has her right to speak. The U alum have a right to not write checks. — freshgeorgieGmo (@Gmor56) April 19, 2018

Indeed they do.

