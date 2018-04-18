As Twitchy told you last night, Fresno State Prof. Randa Jarrar became a household name after her sickening dance on Barbara Bush’s grave. But despite getting called out for her depravity, she didn’t seem too concerned that she’d face any consequences. Because, sweetie, she’s a tenured professor:

Indeed, this statement released last night by Fresno State president Joseph Castro seemed to suggest that Jarrar wouldn’t have much to worry about:

Statement by @Fresno_State President @JosephICastro regarding tweets made today by a faculty member: pic.twitter.com/h3ZbQyMmxd — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018

But this morning, some tweeters noticed an interesting detail in Jarrar’s Twitter bio:

According to her Twitter profile, Randa Jarrar is currently "on leave" from her position at Fresno State. — A Young Low Level Volunteer Named George (@CNN_News_Source) April 18, 2018

Well, this is certainly different than what her account looked like last night. “Currently on leave from Fresno State” Randa Jarrar. pic.twitter.com/oxG545mW3w — NITL (@sasso333) April 18, 2018

Oh look 👀Tough "they'll never fire me" Randa Jarrar has changed her tune now … pic.twitter.com/h2gDAv7syL — Abigail (@veritas_45) April 18, 2018

See? I told you so. The worst thing you can do in a situation like this is say "hahaha I'm untouchable. There's nothing you can do to mess with my life." NEVER say that to the internet because it's always not true. pic.twitter.com/MfoPnLmuy7 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 18, 2018

Now, it’s entirely possible that Jarrar jinxed herself and will indeed lose her job. Speaking at a press conference this morning, Fresno State provost Lynette Zelezny clarified that tenured professors can still be fired:

Press conference with Provost Lynnette Zelezny regarding recent tweets by a Fresno State faculty member: https://t.co/JAjQLHDeqn — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018

But Zelezny also explained that Jarrar had already requested leave for this spring, before any of this had happened. And Zelezny refused to elaborate regarding any possible disciplinary actions. So, if you’re waiting for Jarrar to face any far-reaching consequences for what she said, you might not want to hold your breath just yet.

Something to think about:

I've read your takes on the Fresno State professor. I think she should be fired because she's a bitch. Sorry. — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2018

In a world where Kevin Williamson is fired for his thoughts… ..She should definitely be fired. Those are the rules, apparently. I just live by them. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 18, 2018

