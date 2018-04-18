Last night we told you about Randa Jarrar, a professor at Fresno State who came under fire for some nasty things she tweeted about Barbara Bush.

But as bad as what she said about the former first lady, THIS is what’s really awful. She actually gave out a telephone number to Arizona State University’s “dedicated crisis line” and passed it off as her own:

Apparently Randa Jarrar gave out a phone number last night she said was her own so people would call it and it was a mental health crisis hotline. https://t.co/mPZiQD5OUs — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 18, 2018

Your freedom of speech does not entitle you to have all these people spam an actual mental health crisis line. Please stop. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 18, 2018

Screenshots, as they say, are forever:

Now shes posting mental health hotlines and creating a massive potential calling issue for a service some may really need. This is horrible. @randajarrar needs help @Fresno_State she is now potentially hurting services students needs pic.twitter.com/7YzJNlf8A2 — DMKANDOIT (@DMKANDOIT) April 18, 2018

Holy crap. How many calls did the ASU line actually get?

Now, the President of Fresno State University has since responded to her tweets…

Statement by @Fresno_State President @JosephICastro regarding tweets made today by a faculty member: pic.twitter.com/h3ZbQyMmxd — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018

…but is he aware of her posting the number to the crisis line?

@JosephICastro Your “professor” just posted a number to the Mental Health Crisis line as HER number- this not only violates the Ethics policy @Fresno_State but puts peoples lives in danger : I demand a full investigation! I’ve emailed Dean #SandraWitte @FresnoPolice https://t.co/m1ucaXfuYO — Karolyn Smith (@KSmithSpeaking) April 18, 2018

Something tells us things are about to get really, really bad for Professor Jarrar. We’ll keep you posted.

***

