Last night we told you about Randa Jarrar, a professor at Fresno State who came under fire for some nasty things she tweeted about Barbara Bush.

But as bad as what she said about the former first lady, THIS is what’s really awful. She actually gave out a telephone number to Arizona State University’s “dedicated crisis line” and passed it off as her own:

Screenshots, as they say, are forever:

Holy crap. How many calls did the ASU line actually get?

Now, the President of Fresno State University has since responded to her tweets…

…but is he aware of her posting the number to the crisis line?

Something tells us things are about to get really, really bad for Professor Jarrar. We’ll keep you posted.

