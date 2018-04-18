As Twitchy told you, Fresno State president Joseph Castro issued a statement last night regarding the disgusting tweets about Barbara Bush by “tenured professor” Randa Jarrar:

Statement by @Fresno_State President @JosephICastro regarding tweets made today by a faculty member: pic.twitter.com/h3ZbQyMmxd — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018

For a lot of people, Castro’s statement left quite a bit to be desired. Namely any indication that Jarrar would face any sort of consequences for her revolting mudslinging. Actor and comedian Jay Mohr was among those who were unimpressed with Castro’s response:

. @JosephICastro – COWARD I’m a comedian, huge free speech advocate. Randa Jarrar should be fired 4 her sheer arrogance. A garbage person that cannot possibly be shielded through your terrible +weak PC

statement today. Protecting her hate isn’t why you make 300k a year. — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) April 18, 2018

Garbage person is right. If her tweets about Barbara Bush weren’t enough to sicken Castro, what about her trying to pass off the phone number for Arizona State’s “dedicated crisis line” as her own? Because that should definitely run “contrary to the core values of” Fresno State.

Ironically his mantra for the school is to be bold…. what a coward — Joshua Dodson (@joshdod64) April 18, 2018

