As Twitchy told you, Fresno State president Joseph Castro issued a statement last night regarding the disgusting tweets about Barbara Bush by “tenured professor” Randa Jarrar:

For a lot of people, Castro’s statement left quite a bit to be desired. Namely any indication that Jarrar would face any sort of consequences for her revolting mudslinging. Actor and comedian Jay Mohr was among those who were unimpressed with Castro’s response:

Garbage person is right. If her tweets about Barbara Bush weren’t enough to sicken Castro, what about her trying to pass off the phone number for Arizona State’s “dedicated crisis line” as her own? Because that should definitely run “contrary to the core values of” Fresno State.

