Sad news this evening, as former First Lady — and feisty spirit — Barbara Bush has passed away:

1. Barbara Bush, literacy advocate, former First and Second Lady, has died at 92. pic.twitter.com/dseGzY7lfT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 17, 2018

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

May she rest in peace.

RIP to one our great first ladies and a wonderful woman https://t.co/uMTj7wTfoR — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 17, 2018

Rest in peace, Barbara Bush, you wonderful, badass woman. 💔 — Elise Terry (@elisecterry) April 17, 2018

RIP to a class act and a tower of strength. https://t.co/9IifgEBU5c — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) April 17, 2018

I'll be knocking back a bourbon tonight to celebrate the life of a great woman. RIP Mrs. Bush https://t.co/K3ioDI9Xu1 — Nathaniel William Horadam (@NW_Horadam) April 17, 2018

Prayers for her loved ones during this difficult time.

God bless this smart, feisty, giving woman. Prayers for all who loved her and now mourn her loss. https://t.co/4KHfLwHyQU — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) April 17, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

“To us, she was so much more.” Fmr President George W Bush on the passing of his mother Fmr First Lady Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/1d00Qognv8 — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) April 17, 2018

Bill and Hillary Clinton: pic.twitter.com/lQrhVZDazZ — Alex Leary (@learyreports) April 17, 2018