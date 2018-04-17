Barbara Bush’s health may be failing, but that’s no reason for her not to enjoy the time she’s got left. And from the sound of things, she’s enjoying the hell out of it:

A source close to the Bush family tells CBS News' Jenna Gibson that, while Mrs. Bush's COPD makes it difficult for her to breathe, she is alert and was having conversations last night. She was also having a bourbon. — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) April 17, 2018

Is that perfect, or is that perfect?

How can anyone not love her?

Cheers to her!!!! 🥃 — Kimberly Stone (@kstonejones) April 17, 2018

That's the spirit — Greetings Earthlings (@chriscream) April 17, 2018

That’s our girl Barbara. ❤️ — therealE (@ChrisChrissie1) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush is one of a kind. https://t.co/A8B0JVRMwx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 17, 2018

What a woman https://t.co/0vG2SVfPnw — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2018

DAMN STRAIGHT SHE WAS. Because she is a great American! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/4YH5Ul2A6M — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018

There’s a moral to this story, and it’s this:

You may be cool, but you will never be Barbara Bush-level cool. https://t.co/EVbqMeEweL — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 17, 2018

True story.

My kind of Woman … I’ll have a Bourbon 🥃 in her Honor tonight — John Pfeifer 🦍☄️👌 (@JohnPfeifer36) April 17, 2018

Raise your glasses, everyone. To Barbara Bush!