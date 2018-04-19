And you thought the Fresno State professor was bad …

Roger Stone saying horrific things about First Lady Barbara Bush to InfoWars. if you were wondering if the national discourse had any lower to fall. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 19, 2018

Watch this disgusting rage-monkey:

Roger Stone is garbage.

Period the end.

What sort of soulless, sackless, disgusting, low-life claims that Barbara Bush was a drunk and that she’s going to Hell? Oh, that’s right, Roger Stone.

You have to wonder what happened to this guy along the way that made him into such a piece of filth.

Why must people behave this way? I didn't dance on Richard Dawkins' or Ted Kennedy's graves. Whatever happened to a common standard of decency and respect? — FairTaxNancy (@SameOldNancy) April 19, 2018

He is a lunatic. Don't give him/them any attention. — AGCheryl (@CherylGhiselin) April 19, 2018

InfoWars…LOL. They should a disclaimer like Miss Cleo “for entertainment purposes only”. — Johnny Ringo (@jtskaggs08) April 19, 2018

We’re not sure they’re all that entertaining, honestly.

He’s a scumbag with no moral center or decency!

Also, 1 of the worst hairpieces ever-what a jerkoff! I take back referring 2Roger Stone as a scumbag & jerkoff because it’s an insult to all scumbags & jerkoffs-he doesn’t rate that high-He’s just a piece of maggot gagging shit! — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) April 19, 2018

Let’s get reaaaaaaaaady to ruuuuuuuuumble …

It was stunning. For contrast, people should check out @ChelseaClinton on @TheDailyShow last night. She had nothing but beautiful things to say about Mrs. Bush. — Janelle Hartman (@jh64) April 19, 2018

Also, we have to give credit to her parents and the Obamas who said lovely things about Mrs. Bush.

Who's Roger Stone?? — Gaucho13 (@tchegaucho13) April 19, 2018

Heh. Fair point.

