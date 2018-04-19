Can’t stop laughing.

Earlier today, while Dana Loesch was on the air she was talking about ThinkProgress and how they must have graduated from ‘The Zoolander School For Kids Who Can’t Read Good and Want to do Other Things Good Too.’ And we know that not because we were listening (sorry Dana!) but because ThinkProgress’ editor Judd Legum was tweeting smack about her and the show.

Dana caught it and tweeted him …

The poor dear quickly deleted the tweet …

But not before someone grabbed it.

Awww yes, good times.

Living rent free in their heads! — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) April 19, 2018

Old school rules indeed.

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Jake Tapper calls GARBAGE person Roger Stone OUT for trashing Barbara Bush on InfoWars (video)

Nice TRY: Lefty rag gets DRAGGED for claiming ‘Repub men’ upset with babies being allowed in Senate

MOON ROCKS! Wil Wheaton endorsing Brianna Wu for Congress is the funniest thread you’ll read today