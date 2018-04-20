Brigitte Gabriel GETS it. For those Americans who think the Constitution is a living, breathing document that needs to be rewritten, Brigitte has some words of wisdom to drop on them:

Liberals, you don't need to re-write The Constitution. You need to re-read it. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 20, 2018

Boom went the dynamite.

Twice.

They need to turn it into a picture book for them to help them comprehend it. Even then, I don’t think many would comprehend it. — Scooterrat (@scooterrat) April 20, 2018

Psh, forget the picture book, let’s break out the puppets and crayons.

"re-read" would imply that they read it once before. We know that isn't true… — Gozer the Gozerian (@therealGozer) April 20, 2018

My bet is 99.9% have never read it once let alone again! — J.P. Sawyer (@JPSawyer3) April 20, 2018

Awww, excellent point.

They need to understand what they are reading. — Jesus (@jesuspsr) April 20, 2018

Hence the puppets and crayons.

You're assuming that they can read? — Dale Reitz (@DaleReitz) April 20, 2018

Ouch.

But heh.

Liberals treat the Bible and the Constitution the same. They have never read either but they will lecture us what it in both. They also treath them the same by thinking the Bible is changeable and they can just rip out what they don't like. — SerrieKue (@AuntSerrieKue) April 20, 2018

Another excellent point.

Free course Constitution 101 Hillsdale College. — Veni Sancte Spiritus (@noraconnor89) April 20, 2018

Helping, see?

