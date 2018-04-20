Brigitte Gabriel GETS it. For those Americans who think the Constitution is a living, breathing document that needs to be rewritten, Brigitte has some words of wisdom to drop on them:

Boom went the dynamite.

Twice.

Psh, forget the picture book, let’s break out the puppets and crayons.

Trending

Awww, excellent point.

Hence the puppets and crayons.

Ouch.

But heh.

Another excellent point.

Helping, see?

Related:

All the CRINGE! Sean Davis notices something super EMBARRASSING for Comey in his memos

Jokes on THEM! Reporting confirms Clinton campaign WANTED ‘to encourage’ and ‘maximize Trump’

OOF! Stephen Colbert gets a ‘Putin’s c*ck holster’ sized reality-SLAM for whining about media environment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brigitte GabrielConstitutionliberals