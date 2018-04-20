Usually, when we cover Sean Spicier we have to wait a bit for him to post the screenshots of idiots who fall for his tweets, but today the tweet he sent about 420 and #NationalSchoolWalkout freaked SO MANY people out that we were able to grab actual tweets.

This is a first … LOL.

People lost their freakin’ minds because of this simple tweet.

You’re not fooling anyone. We know why you chose 4/20 #NationalSchoolWalkout — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 20, 2018

They lost it.

They chose it because it's the anniversary of the Columbine gun massacre. Is that funny to you or are you going to have to go on another "Holocaust center" apology tour? — Ryan Feinberg (@ryanfeinberg407) April 20, 2018

Why would anyone think Columbine is funny? Now, watching some guy named Ryan get all worked up over a tweet is funny but we digress.

Why so smug Sean? Maybe you should try burning a big fat joint today, and everyday. Oh, and grow up. — Scottski91 (@Scottski91) April 20, 2018

Telling a parody account to grow up.

This never gets old.

wow… i didnt think you were the stupid one. wrong again. — Crypto⚡️Nate (@natedoggydog) April 20, 2018

Oh the irony.

Such a poor choice of words.

Aren’t there some bushes you should be in? — Rena (@RenaDescartes) April 20, 2018

Such a poor choice of accounts.

I know you're busy celebrating Hitler's birthday, but it's also the anniversary of the Columbine massacre. — KevlarUmbrella (@abonafice) April 20, 2018

These people.

It’s the anniversary of the Columbine Massacre, you absolute maroon. pic.twitter.com/T6t2rQM9Mi — Tari Shibari (@tarishibari) April 20, 2018

Sure, the parody account is the dumb one.

Nor were fooling anyone while you pretended to represent our nation as spokesjester… — OldLadyMan (@Fauxmantic) April 20, 2018

Just. Look. For. The. Blue. Check.

Sorry. Didn’t mean to let the cat out of the bag pic.twitter.com/Xfhq84E9Aw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 20, 2018

We sorta like his screenshots with commentary better but the idea that we actually caught some of these yahoos ourselves makes us very happy as well.

Nope.

