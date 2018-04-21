At the funeral service for Barbara Bush, First Lady Melania Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama, and they appeared to be having a pleasant conversation at one point:

Barack Obama and Melania Trump are sitting next to each other at Barbara Bush's funeral. Donald Trump did not attend: https://t.co/mwp8Tpvfad — E! News (@enews) April 21, 2018

Among those dripping with disdain for that picture was former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines:

A funeral. Sitting next to the man she & her husband birthered. Yet it’s the 1st smile on her in years. In older photos she’s ALWAYS smiling. Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like. she’s still complicit. https://t.co/e4IXOze3bt — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 21, 2018

Stay classy!

If you didn’t already realize how awful a person Reines is from the accounts in @amychozick’s book, you should get a sense from the below. Not many people scummier than this scumbag. https://t.co/XUALWmRfb1 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 21, 2018

And the people in the responses are even sicker than he is. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) April 21, 2018

She had nothing to do with Trump adopting the birtherism Hillary started. Also, plenty of recent pictures of her smiling. You're really bad at lying. https://t.co/tqcJWoVeDR — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 21, 2018

Maybe using a funeral to score political points is one of the many, many reasons you lost? https://t.co/mVdAYevmTG — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 21, 2018

A perfect example of how not to be when at a service for someone who's passed. Don't be a jerk like Philippe! https://t.co/JeIJST4xqj — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 21, 2018

Melania smiles all the time. Do you live in a cave? https://t.co/v4q0VbDATE — Polly Sigh (@PollySigh1) April 21, 2018

Considering what we found out about that POS yesterday and how he treats women, it’s amazing that he had the audacity to actually tweet that. — Mick Yuille (@mickyuille) April 21, 2018

Reines has been in the news lately for being not warmly quoted in a book about the Clinton campaign written by NY Times reporter Amy Chozick: