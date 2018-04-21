At the funeral service for Barbara Bush, First Lady Melania Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama, and they appeared to be having a pleasant conversation at one point:

Among those dripping with disdain for that picture was former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines:

Stay classy!

Reines has been in the news lately for being not warmly quoted in a book about the Clinton campaign written by NY Times reporter Amy Chozick:

