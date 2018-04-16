As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg was front and center this morning on Twitter promising another boycott this week …

Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIURHxFgW4 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 16, 2018

Which tells you everything you need to know about why he’s pushing these boycotts. It’s not about stopping gun violence or making the country a better place, it’s about bullying people whose politics he disagrees with.

Like a good little Lefty puppet.

Of course, Twitter being Twitter, they came up with a hashtag around his ‘threat’ called #DavidHoggsNextBoycott and as you can imagine, it was a DOOZY.

Here are some of the best.

Although spellcheck would do him a world of good.

Can’t use the ‘but I’m just a kid’ excuse anymore.

#DavidHoggsNextBoycott All the colleges that rejected him — Victor Nikki (@hapkidobigdad) April 16, 2018

Ouch.

Taking the recycling bins to the curb. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 16, 2018

Hrm.

#DavidHoggsNextBoycott the "new" Tide Pods, because they changed the flavor. — Redcloak (@BrewingAle) April 16, 2018

And the look.

Obviously.

The maker of clear backpacks. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 16, 2018

Starbucks for taking the NRA off the front page. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 16, 2018

He does seem desperate to remain relevant, doesn’t he?

Related:

‘We’re going to FILET you.’ Meghan McCain TEARS into Comey about his upcoming appearance on The View

Heap big PC! Vox’s Dylan Matthews makes an ass of himself explaining why THIS word should be banned

SLACKTIVISM! Alyssa Milano shakes fist at Trump over welfare, runs into the BOSS of all reality checks