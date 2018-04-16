As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg was front and center this morning on Twitter promising another boycott this week …
Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIURHxFgW4
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 16, 2018
Which tells you everything you need to know about why he’s pushing these boycotts. It’s not about stopping gun violence or making the country a better place, it’s about bullying people whose politics he disagrees with.
Like a good little Lefty puppet.
Of course, Twitter being Twitter, they came up with a hashtag around his ‘threat’ called #DavidHoggsNextBoycott and as you can imagine, it was a DOOZY.
Here are some of the best.
#DavidHoggsNextBoycott
Spellcheck
— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) April 16, 2018
Although spellcheck would do him a world of good.
Mean People#DavidHoggsNextBoycott pic.twitter.com/Vh6oxsa304
— Buddy Walker (@BuddyWalkerDA) April 16, 2018
Can’t use the ‘but I’m just a kid’ excuse anymore.
All the colleges that rejected him
— Victor Nikki (@hapkidobigdad) April 16, 2018
Ouch.
Taking the recycling bins to the curb. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 16, 2018
Hrm.
#DavidHoggsNextBoycott the "new" Tide Pods, because they changed the flavor.
— Redcloak (@BrewingAle) April 16, 2018
And the look.
#DavidHoggsNextBoycott The KFC spork. For the obvious. pic.twitter.com/xWgWWMTgeL
— Justin Otherdummy (@justinotherdumm) April 16, 2018
Obviously.
Cartoon Network 🙄 #DavidHoggsNextBoycott pic.twitter.com/XF2tgMfbJ7
— roswell2001⤴️ (@roswell2001) April 16, 2018
The maker of clear backpacks. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 16, 2018
Girls. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 16, 2018
A likable personality #DavidHoggsNextBoycott
— KamazkieShibe (@KamazkieShibe) April 16, 2018
#DavidHoggsNextBoycott
Common sense. Oh wait…
— Ryan (@CaptainComput3r) April 16, 2018
Starbucks for taking the NRA off the front page. #DavidHoggsNextBoycott
— Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 16, 2018
He does seem desperate to remain relevant, doesn’t he?
